Daily Horoscope for, Monday, November 23, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Some social personalities like politicians can turn out to be rivals. So, watch your behaviour when you socialize with such people. Disputes among partners might affect business partnership.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Examiners, paper setters, councillors, chancellors, will have a good time now. Those in journalism can find some hidden secrets or news, which can be revelatory for the public.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Latest technology and better procedures to make your work more efficient could provide you with enough free time to pursue your favourite leisure activities. Your project work will be effective and will impress your seniors, but don’t miss the given deadline.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
New businesses proposals will come your way soon, so don’t get disheartened. You might take a trip to acquire professional training or improve your skills. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You must not get involved in arguments. Tt will be better to avoid them and concentrate and use your energy in achieving your goals. Some family matters will make you frustrated.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your diplomatic moves in career will help you gain relations with colleagues and clients. You will now make profits and chances of recovery of past losses or debts are likely.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You need involvement in your family with full dedication, rather than getting involved in other's matters. You need to create attachments with your loved ones and also understand their feelings.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You are desperately trying you move one step higher or wanted to recover your past losses. But you are unable to find a proper way, which is making you worried. Don’t worry much as luck is slowly moving in your favour.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. In academic pursuits also you would gain distinction. Students will do well.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
From all areas, and colleagues as well, you will receive full co-operation and support. Those in retail business will see a boost in income. Investment will be a better option than trading or looking for any short term profit.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Today there might be some problems in your married life. You must be informative and get your basics right before making commitment based on incomplete information.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Your colleagues will be surprised by some of your quick moves in getting projects for your company. Court judgements related to family matters may be ruled in your favour.