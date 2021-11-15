Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Official trips will be successful. You will gain incentives. Enhancing your energy level and stability will improve your prospects.

Taurus: Possibility of change in a job or starting any new business is likely. As most of your issues are going to sort out today, you will feel relaxed.

Gemini: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. It’s an excellent time to go for a short vacation with your family.

Cancer: Avoid risky moves, rashness, and overconfidence that nothing can go wrong. Some misfortune is likely to hit you. Health needs care today.

Leo: You will indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. A love affair may bloom.

Virgo: Good prospects for business are available today. If personal matters or business matters need to be sorted out, try doing it today without further delay.

Libra: This is an ideal time to decorate your home. Romantic relationships will be heartfelt and passionate. Today, focus on proving your efficiency.

Scorpio: You will enjoy romantic moments with your life partner or co-worker. A promotion is in the cards for some of you. Avoid junk food.

Sagittarius: You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities. You will indulge in lots of planning and preparation in whatever you do.

Capricorn: A promotion is in the cards for some of them. Those in the education sector will do well. Some of you might invest in shares.

Aquarius: Today, you might have to give your judgement on critical issues, and seniors will appreciate it. Be mindful of who you recommend at your workplace.

Pisces: You will be able to solve a complicated case today for your client. Those in politics and the social sector will gain victory over enemies.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 06:00 AM IST