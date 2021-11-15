e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:12 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: Official trips will be successful. You will gain incentives. Enhancing your energy level and stability will improve your prospects.

Taurus: Possibility of change in a job or starting any new business is likely. As most of your issues are going to sort out today, you will feel relaxed.

Gemini: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates by your joyful nature. It’s an excellent time to go for a short vacation with your family.

Cancer: Avoid risky moves, rashness, and overconfidence that nothing can go wrong. Some misfortune is likely to hit you. Health needs care today.

Leo: You will indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. A love affair may bloom.

Virgo: Good prospects for business are available today. If personal matters or business matters need to be sorted out, try doing it today without further delay.

Libra: This is an ideal time to decorate your home. Romantic relationships will be heartfelt and passionate. Today, focus on proving your efficiency.

Scorpio: You will enjoy romantic moments with your life partner or co-worker. A promotion is in the cards for some of you. Avoid junk food.

Sagittarius: You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities. You will indulge in lots of planning and preparation in whatever you do.

Capricorn: A promotion is in the cards for some of them. Those in the education sector will do well. Some of you might invest in shares.

Aquarius: Today, you might have to give your judgement on critical issues, and seniors will appreciate it. Be mindful of who you recommend at your workplace.

Pisces: You will be able to solve a complicated case today for your client. Those in politics and the social sector will gain victory over enemies.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 06:00 AM IST
