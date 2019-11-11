Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 11, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

A patient and determined attitude will enable you to successfully deal with delays and obstacles. Pay attention to your health and don’t get lax with your diet regime.
At the workplace, superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. The business meeting will be productive, especially if you use your people skills.
Due to carelessness or absentmindedness an accident may occur, drive cautiously. You may get tired due to constant meetings and extra workload. Pay attention to your family life.
Single women may find their Mr Right. The flow of money will be smooth but make sure you don’t splurge mindlessly. Give your best at the workplace.
You will find some free time to catch up with your hobbies and it will also elevate stress. You will get the much-needed break and will spend a lovely time with the life partner.
This likely to be a productive day on the career front. This is also a good day for commitment. Set achievable goals, don’t live in a dreamy world.
Opposite sex will get attracted today from your ideas and expression of feelings. Proper guidance from an experienced person may help you to grow your business in the near future.
Changes will not come in quick succession. Have patience and continue with your hard work. An indecent person may bring some trouble in your life. Take care of your health.
Those who are in politics will have a good day. Public relations will be satisfactory. Make the most of the opportunity to go on a pleasant journey.
Don’t miss out on opportunities. Today, you will get happiness which you expect from your partner. Condition in finances will now start improving gradually.
Take care of your belongings especially personal documents while travelling. Unexpected financial gains are likely. Minor health issues are on the cards.
You will be like a bubbling volcano waiting to burst forth with new ideas. Go beyond your comfort zone if you want to make substantial progress in politics and sports.
