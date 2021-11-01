e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 04:10 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: Writers will get new scripts and ideas. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. Those in the transport business will have a rise in income.

Taurus: You might gain a good profit if you patiently trade in stocks today. Minor health problems like cold, tiredness or body pain are likely today.

Gemini: You've been busy with all sorts of everyday activities, deeply involved in your work and routines. Take some time off for yourself.

Cancer: Health problems will escalate today and create hurdles in your essential tasks, so proper precaution is needed. You must spend time with your family.

Leo: You will demonstrate some new ideas in front of seniors or higher authorities, which will surprise them, and they might offer you a pay scale. Romance is in the air.

Virgo: Your previous mistakes will give rise to new problems, mostly in your personal life. This will disturb you a lot and might lower your morale so take care.

Libra: You will be able to settle your court matters with the help of others. There will also be gains through speculative activities today. Students will do well.

Scorpio: You will need to consult an experienced person before taking hard steps in business as in the past you had burnt your fingers. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Sagittarius: Education and travelling show a great start. Search for a way to channel all that energy to care for your body. This period will be progressive for business or work.

Capricorn: Some of your ambitions will be realised, and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. You will excel academically.

Aquarius: You're working really hard and gaining skills that will boost you up the career ladder. If your current work isn't a fit for your talents, it will become evident.

Pisces: You will be planning a short tour with your family. You are thinking of forming a new group and organisation. Students will do well in their studies.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
