Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Writers will get new scripts and ideas. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. Those in the transport business will have a rise in income.

Taurus: You might gain a good profit if you patiently trade in stocks today. Minor health problems like cold, tiredness or body pain are likely today.

Gemini: You've been busy with all sorts of everyday activities, deeply involved in your work and routines. Take some time off for yourself.

Cancer: Health problems will escalate today and create hurdles in your essential tasks, so proper precaution is needed. You must spend time with your family.

Leo: You will demonstrate some new ideas in front of seniors or higher authorities, which will surprise them, and they might offer you a pay scale. Romance is in the air.

Virgo: Your previous mistakes will give rise to new problems, mostly in your personal life. This will disturb you a lot and might lower your morale so take care.

Libra: You will be able to settle your court matters with the help of others. There will also be gains through speculative activities today. Students will do well.

Scorpio: You will need to consult an experienced person before taking hard steps in business as in the past you had burnt your fingers. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Sagittarius: Education and travelling show a great start. Search for a way to channel all that energy to care for your body. This period will be progressive for business or work.

Capricorn: Some of your ambitions will be realised, and you may secure a lucrative promotion that offers liberal perquisites as well. You will excel academically.

Aquarius: You're working really hard and gaining skills that will boost you up the career ladder. If your current work isn't a fit for your talents, it will become evident.

Pisces: You will be planning a short tour with your family. You are thinking of forming a new group and organisation. Students will do well in their studies.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST