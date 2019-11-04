Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 04, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid ice-creams or cold drinks as you are likely to suffer from cold. There will be a rise in your profit margin today. Those looking for new jobs should do an extensive search.</p>.<p>Family life will remain a little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home, it will help reduce the likelihood of quarrels. Minor health problems will delay your important tasks.</p>.<p>People in the social sector may try to dominate you and bring hurdles in your projects, this will give rise to your temper and chances of clashes are likely. Avoid short tours today.</p>.<p>Today make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. It is also a good day to do something that is intellectually stimulating.</p>.<p>On the business front, avoid being over-confident as it will land you in trouble and you will suffer from losses. An argument with your friends is likely. Don’t lend your money to anyone.</p>.<p>A practical approach will allow you to make the most of career opportunities. Your romantic relationship life will bloom. Students aiming for higher education will find success.</p>.<p>Interior designers and business people will do well. You may spend a great evening with friends or loved ones. Take a break from your busy schedule and breathe.</p>.<p>Afternoon luck accompanies you everywhere. Your spouse will be supportive. Don’t lose your temper. A friend from the opposite sex will help in your romantic matters.</p>.<p>You shall feel more confident in the activities that you perform. Any type of service that you may provide is likely to prove beneficial for you.</p>.<p>Getting approvals from seniors to your ideas won’t be easy. Patience is the key today. People are likely to turn their backs on you. Be cautious while on wheels.</p>.<p>You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Office activities and workload will keep you on toes. Sports persons and lawyers will have a favourable day.</p>.<p>You may be in a stressful and irritable mood. Be careful about being too aggressive when faced with dissenting views. Take care of health. Blood pressure problem may arise.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>