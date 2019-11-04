Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, November 04, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid ice-creams or cold drinks as you are likely to suffer from cold. There will be a rise in your profit margin today. Those looking for new jobs should do an extensive search.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family life will remain a little uncertain. Try to reduce negative vibrations at your home, it will help reduce the likelihood of quarrels. Minor health problems will delay your important tasks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

People in the social sector may try to dominate you and bring hurdles in your projects, this will give rise to your temper and chances of clashes are likely. Avoid short tours today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today make use of opportunities. You will kill two birds with one stone. You will be in an optimistic mood. It is also a good day to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

On the business front, avoid being over-confident as it will land you in trouble and you will suffer from losses. An argument with your friends is likely. Don’t lend your money to anyone.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A practical approach will allow you to make the most of career opportunities. Your romantic relationship life will bloom. Students aiming for higher education will find success.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Interior designers and business people will do well. You may spend a great evening with friends or loved ones. Take a break from your busy schedule and breathe.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Afternoon luck accompanies you everywhere. Your spouse will be supportive. Don’t lose your temper. A friend from the opposite sex will help in your romantic matters.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You shall feel more confident in the activities that you perform. Any type of service that you may provide is likely to prove beneficial for you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Getting approvals from seniors to your ideas won’t be easy. Patience is the key today. People are likely to turn their backs on you. Be cautious while on wheels.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be motivated to extend yourself emotionally at the workplace. Office activities and workload will keep you on toes. Sports persons and lawyers will have a favourable day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may be in a stressful and irritable mood. Be careful about being too aggressive when faced with dissenting views. Take care of health. Blood pressure problem may arise.

