e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Pixabay
Pixabay
Advertisement

ARIES

Focus on your studies and career.

Finance: Apply for vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Consider joining career-oriented courses. People seeking a job may soon get it.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection, skin/ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Family members' advice can help you make decisions.

Finance: Give priority to your health and personality.

Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, or stock market will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Try your best to be with your family and children.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep control on your words. They may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from astrology, education, and finance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Invest in property or higher studies. Consider abroad education.

Health: You may suffer from throat/tooth ache, eye/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Your wishes are likely to come true today.

Finance: Expenses on health and spouse are indicated.

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature, and publication background will find success.

Domestic & love life: People seeking any permissions, will get it. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Learn in-depth about investments before taking any steps.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, and office expansion are indicated.

Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds doctors will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will get affected owing to your ill-health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, throat infection, or coughing.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Some people may feel dissatisfied in their career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health, and education.

Career: People from communication, religion, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or take a pilgrimage trip. Spend tim ewith children.

Health: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Things may not be in favour, so take extra care.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice before making any important decisions. People from insurance, occult science, and finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House or vehicle repairing is indicated. Students need to focus better on studying.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, feet pain or chest ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle/sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education and business are indicated.

Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Victory is yours if you're ready to fight.

Finance: Recover your blocked money. Educate yourself about insurance.

Career: People from networking, literature, and publication fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family time will get affected owing to your ill-health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection, eye problems, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow


CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment are indicated.

Career: People from medical, event management, sports background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people should take some time to enjoy with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat infection, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully, as some injury is indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from engineering, education, finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house, or vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat infection, or skin problems. Surgery or operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Indulge in celebrations, reunions, or parties.

Finance: Expenses on celebrations and parties are indicated.

Career: People from event management, journalism, and publication fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship may tie their knot.

Health: Overall health will be fine, but some people may suffer from normal cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:59 PM IST