Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus on your studies and career.

Finance: Apply for vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Consider joining career-oriented courses. People seeking a job may soon get it.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection, skin/ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Family members' advice can help you make decisions.

Finance: Give priority to your health and personality.

Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, or stock market will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Try your best to be with your family and children.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep control on your words. They may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from astrology, education, and finance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Invest in property or higher studies. Consider abroad education.

Health: You may suffer from throat/tooth ache, eye/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Your wishes are likely to come true today.

Finance: Expenses on health and spouse are indicated.

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature, and publication background will find success.

Domestic & love life: People seeking any permissions, will get it. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Learn in-depth about investments before taking any steps.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, and office expansion are indicated.

Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds doctors will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will get affected owing to your ill-health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, throat infection, or coughing.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Some people may feel dissatisfied in their career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health, and education.

Career: People from communication, religion, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or take a pilgrimage trip. Spend tim ewith children.

Health: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise routine.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Things may not be in favour, so take extra care.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated.

Career: Take expert advice before making any important decisions. People from insurance, occult science, and finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: House or vehicle repairing is indicated. Students need to focus better on studying.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, feet pain or chest ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle/sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education and business are indicated.

Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems or lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red



SAGITTARIUS

Victory is yours if you're ready to fight.

Finance: Recover your blocked money. Educate yourself about insurance.

Career: People from networking, literature, and publication fields will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family time will get affected owing to your ill-health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection, eye problems, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow



CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment are indicated.

Career: People from medical, event management, sports background will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go on a romantic date. Married people should take some time to enjoy with their family.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat infection, or skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully, as some injury is indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from engineering, education, finance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house, or vehicle is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat infection, or skin problems. Surgery or operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Indulge in celebrations, reunions, or parties.

Finance: Expenses on celebrations and parties are indicated.

Career: People from event management, journalism, and publication fields will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship may tie their knot.

Health: Overall health will be fine, but some people may suffer from normal cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 11:59 PM IST