Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You know what people at work expect from you. You will be busy finishing pending tasks today. Redefine your values and set your priorities.</p>.<p>Avoid hasty decisions. Speculative activities could lead to disappointments. Today is not good time to express your views. Health may need attention.</p>.<p>Small, financial gains in stocks may bring a smile on your face. Time is not going to wait so smart and quick decisions must be made.</p>.<p>You will make progress at workplace and domestic front. You will gain recognition and fame. You will be pleased, thrilled and entertained. Pay attention to discovering a path to achieve your goal.</p>.<p>You are hungry for unlimited, immeasurable love. You never trust anybody immediately. You may be in a very competitive mood. Finances will be good.</p>.<p>Virgo likes company of friends. Don't get too involved in office problems and pay attention to your health. Spending some time with your partner will help ease tension.</p>.<p>At professional front, you might get good opportunities which will be beneficial for achieving your future goals. Minor problems with your partner is likely.</p>.<p>Scorpions are philosophers. In politics and business you have to keep a watch on the activities of your competitor.</p> .<p>You will find a way out of difficult situation at home today. There are responsibilities at work, but with help from colleagues you will find it easy to complete your tasks in time.</p>.<p>Minor difficulties in business will arise today. You have to look for new promotion tricks and new area to work on to increase the sales of your product.</p>.<p>You might require good staff to complete your new projects, but don't underestimate them. Listen to their views and then decide whether to implement their opinions or not.</p>.<p>Those in production and manufacturing sector will find settling debt difficult. There may even be shortage of raw materials. Romantic relationship will be fine today.</p>.