Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You know what people at work expect from you. You will be busy finishing pending tasks today. Redefine your values and set your priorities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid hasty decisions. Speculative activities could lead to disappointments. Today is not good time to express your views. Health may need attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Small, financial gains in stocks may bring a smile on your face. Time is not going to wait so smart and quick decisions must be made.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will make progress at workplace and domestic front. You will gain recognition and fame. You will be pleased, thrilled and entertained. Pay attention to discovering a path to achieve your goal.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You are hungry for unlimited, immeasurable love. You never trust anybody immediately. You may be in a very competitive mood. Finances will be good.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgo likes company of friends. Don’t get too involved in office problems and pay attention to your health. Spending some time with your partner will help ease tension.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

At professional front, you might get good opportunities which will be beneficial for achieving your future goals. Minor problems with your partner is likely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Scorpions are philosophers. In politics and business you have to keep a watch on the activities of your competitor.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will find a way out of difficult situation at home today. There are responsibilities at work, but with help from colleagues you will find it easy to complete your tasks in time.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Minor difficulties in business will arise today. You have to look for new promotion tricks and new area to work on to increase the sales of your product.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You might require good staff to complete your new projects, but don’t underestimate them. Listen to their views and then decide whether to implement their opinions or not.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those in production and manufacturing sector will find settling debt difficult. There may even be shortage of raw materials. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in