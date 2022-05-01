Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Spend money to improve your health and personality and entertainment.

Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports will soon become successful.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Attend family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from heat stroke or eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, invest and spend money.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle or in pharma company.

Career: A job transfer or job training is likely. Travel tourism business may flourish.

Domestic & love life: Go on a long drive to refresh yourself.

Health: Consult a doctor for eye problems or weaknesses.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires. Don't hold back.

Finance: Spend money on essential things.

Career: business travels will be fruitful. New business contracts or deals are likely.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father's advice. Catch up with your siblings or friends.

Health: Health will be fine. You may suffer from eye problems, nervousness or isolation.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER

Expect to see growth in your power.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.

Career: Promotion and growth in business is likely.

Domestic & love life: Family will be supportive in finding solutions to your problems.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO

Try to find your place in your life.

Finance: Expect to receive foreign funds for business. Invest in business.

Career: Consider or expect a job transfer.

Domestic & love life: Pay a visit to your father’s house.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so be careful.

Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. Loss is indicated.

Career: Those who are in fields of occult science, insurance, hardware & repairing business, doctors, and surgeons will soon find success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of your father/ elder siblings, as they may get health issues. Avoid having disputes with them.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA

Commercial sector or familial problems might surface.

Finance: Enjoy the game of loss and profit.

Career: Make wise decisions in business or job.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ lumbar pain/ lower leg pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO

Career will be on the upswing while familial problems will affect you negatively.

Finance: Loan or financial matters will sort out.

Career: People from the banking/ hotel/medical profession might see a turnout in their career.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer at the expense of business or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/ knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: You can count on in-laws or partner(s) to help you out financially.

Career: Mental or physical stress might affect the status of your job.

Domestic & love life: Try to solve issues with your father or your children.

Health: A painful treatment or operation will finally bring relief to longstanding medical issues.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today might be a romantic day. Some source of tension might surface.

Finance: Sort your expenses for home and children.

Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition form family members, especially mothers.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/lumbar pain/ chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Work and familial matters will keep you busy.

Finance: Loan for house/ car/ business will get sanctioned today.

Career: If you wish to start a business along side having a job, you should go for it. Those operating in the marriage bureau or the finance sector will be profited.

Domestic & love life: You are likely to have business or family meetings today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain/ chest pain/ lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES

Try to achieve financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not lose.

Career: A promotion is likely.

Domestic & love life: Breakup and problems with siblings, children is likely. Those who were waiting for a baby will probably receive good news.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/arm ache/ eye problems/ toothache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST