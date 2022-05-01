e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar | Updated on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:51 PM IST

Pixabay
ARIES

Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Spend money to improve your health and personality and entertainment.

Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports will soon become successful.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Attend family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from heat stroke or eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel, invest and spend money.

Finance: Invest in property, vehicle or in pharma company.

Career: A job transfer or job training is likely. Travel tourism business may flourish.

Domestic & love life: Go on a long drive to refresh yourself.

Health: Consult a doctor for eye problems or weaknesses.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

GEMINI

Fulfill all your desires. Don't hold back.

Finance: Spend money on essential things.

Career: business travels will be fruitful. New business contracts or deals are likely.

Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father's advice. Catch up with your siblings or friends.

Health: Health will be fine. You may suffer from eye problems, nervousness or isolation.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER

Expect to see growth in your power.

Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.

Career: Promotion and growth in business is likely.

Domestic & love life: Family will be supportive in finding solutions to your problems.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO

Try to find your place in your life.

Finance: Expect to receive foreign funds for business. Invest in business.

Career: Consider or expect a job transfer.

Domestic & love life: Pay a visit to your father’s house.

Health: Overall health will be fine.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so be careful.

Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. Loss is indicated.

Career: Those who are in fields of occult science, insurance, hardware & repairing business, doctors, and surgeons will soon find success.

Domestic & love life: Take care of your father/ elder siblings, as they may get health issues. Avoid having disputes with them.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LIBRA

Commercial sector or familial problems might surface.

Finance: Enjoy the game of loss and profit.

Career: Make wise decisions in business or job.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ lumbar pain/ lower leg pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO

Career will be on the upswing while familial problems will affect you negatively.

Finance: Loan or financial matters will sort out.

Career: People from the banking/ hotel/medical profession might see a turnout in their career.

Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer at the expense of business or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/ knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face problems and find their solutions.

Finance: You can count on in-laws or partner(s) to help you out financially.

Career: Mental or physical stress might affect the status of your job.

Domestic & love life: Try to solve issues with your father or your children.

Health: A painful treatment or operation will finally bring relief to longstanding medical issues.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today might be a romantic day. Some source of tension might surface.

Finance: Sort your expenses for home and children.

Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, pathology labs will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition form family members, especially mothers.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/lumbar pain/ chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Work and familial matters will keep you busy.

Finance: Loan for house/ car/ business will get sanctioned today.

Career: If you wish to start a business along side having a job, you should go for it. Those operating in the marriage bureau or the finance sector will be profited.

Domestic & love life: You are likely to have business or family meetings today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain/ chest pain/ lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES

Try to achieve financial stability.

Finance: Today is the day to earn and not lose.

Career: A promotion is likely.

Domestic & love life: Breakup and problems with siblings, children is likely. Those who were waiting for a baby will probably receive good news.

Health: You may suffer from back pain/arm ache/ eye problems/ toothache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST