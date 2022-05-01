Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Spend money to improve your health and personality and entertainment.
Career: People in arts/entertainment/sports will soon become successful.
Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Attend family get-together.
Health: You may suffer from heat stroke or eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky Colour: Pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel, invest and spend money.
Finance: Invest in property, vehicle or in pharma company.
Career: A job transfer or job training is likely. Travel tourism business may flourish.
Domestic & love life: Go on a long drive to refresh yourself.
Health: Consult a doctor for eye problems or weaknesses.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky Colour: Blue
GEMINI
Fulfill all your desires. Don't hold back.
Finance: Spend money on essential things.
Career: business travels will be fruitful. New business contracts or deals are likely.
Domestic & love life: Pay heed to your father's advice. Catch up with your siblings or friends.
Health: Health will be fine. You may suffer from eye problems, nervousness or isolation.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
CANCER
Expect to see growth in your power.
Finance: Try to achieve financial stability.
Career: Promotion and growth in business is likely.
Domestic & love life: Family will be supportive in finding solutions to your problems.
Health: You may suffer from normal cough & cold.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky Colour: Pink
LEO
Try to find your place in your life.
Finance: Expect to receive foreign funds for business. Invest in business.
Career: Consider or expect a job transfer.
Domestic & love life: Pay a visit to your father’s house.
Health: Overall health will be fine.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky Colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses, so be careful.
Finance: Take financial decisions carefully. Loss is indicated.
Career: Those who are in fields of occult science, insurance, hardware & repairing business, doctors, and surgeons will soon find success.
Domestic & love life: Take care of your father/ elder siblings, as they may get health issues. Avoid having disputes with them.
Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
LIBRA
Commercial sector or familial problems might surface.
Finance: Enjoy the game of loss and profit.
Career: Make wise decisions in business or job.
Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ lumbar pain/ lower leg pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky Colour: Green
SCORPIO
Career will be on the upswing while familial problems will affect you negatively.
Finance: Loan or financial matters will sort out.
Career: People from the banking/ hotel/medical profession might see a turnout in their career.
Domestic & love life: Family life will suffer at the expense of business or job responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/ knee pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky Colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Face problems and find their solutions.
Finance: You can count on in-laws or partner(s) to help you out financially.
Career: Mental or physical stress might affect the status of your job.
Domestic & love life: Try to solve issues with your father or your children.
Health: A painful treatment or operation will finally bring relief to longstanding medical issues.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky Colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today might be a romantic day. Some source of tension might surface.
Finance: Sort your expenses for home and children.
Career: Work pressure is indicated. Doctors, surgeons, pathology labs will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition form family members, especially mothers.
Health: You may suffer from back pain/lumbar pain/ chest pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky Colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Work and familial matters will keep you busy.
Finance: Loan for house/ car/ business will get sanctioned today.
Career: If you wish to start a business along side having a job, you should go for it. Those operating in the marriage bureau or the finance sector will be profited.
Domestic & love life: You are likely to have business or family meetings today.
Health: You may suffer from stomach pain/ chest pain/ lumbar pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky Colour: Pink
PISCES
Try to achieve financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not lose.
Career: A promotion is likely.
Domestic & love life: Breakup and problems with siblings, children is likely. Those who were waiting for a baby will probably receive good news.
Health: You may suffer from back pain/arm ache/ eye problems/ toothache.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky Colour: RedPublished on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:59 PM IST