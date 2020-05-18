Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will make progress in your career, but to do so you have to concentrate on your work instead of other things. Romance is in the air.</p>.<p>You might develop new association which might lead to the kindling of a new romance. You will stay true to your commitment and complete assignments on time.</p>.<p>Discuss plans for the future and important issues with your partner. There is possibility of children falling ill with fever or throat infection.</p>.<p>People will be impressed with your ability to argue your case. You will feel confident and assertive. Singles will find it easy to develop new relations with members of opposite sex.</p>.<p>Trouble awaits for those in romantic entanglements. Minor disagreement with colleagues and co-workers is likely.</p>.<p>Your nature to take initiation to complete projects in time will surprise new clients or associates. Work problems will create disturbing moments at home today.</p>.<p>You may feel tense and irritable. Some health problems are likely and you need take care. Try to be cool and tactful while dealing with people.</p>.<p>In politics and social work you will be honoured. Focus on consolidating your gains. Minor health problems will worry you.</p>.<p>Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and buying of new house is likely.</p>.<p>You may have mixed feelings regarding a child's choice of career. Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating deals.</p>.<p>You might from blood pressure, injuries, diabetes, sugar and some sexual problems. Chronic diseases might lead to depression and frustration.</p>.<p>A peaceful mind equals a peaceful body. As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. Your partner will appreciate your care.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>