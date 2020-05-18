Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 18, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will make progress in your career, but to do so you have to concentrate on your work instead of other things. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might develop new association which might lead to the kindling of a new romance. You will stay true to your commitment and complete assignments on time.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discuss plans for the future and important issues with your partner. There is possibility of children falling ill with fever or throat infection.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

People will be impressed with your ability to argue your case. You will feel confident and assertive. Singles will find it easy to develop new relations with members of opposite sex.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Trouble awaits for those in romantic entanglements. Minor disagreement with colleagues and co-workers is likely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your nature to take initiation to complete projects in time will surprise new clients or associates. Work problems will create disturbing moments at home today.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may feel tense and irritable. Some health problems are likely and you need take care. Try to be cool and tactful while dealing with people.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

In politics and social work you will be honoured. Focus on consolidating your gains. Minor health problems will worry you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income and buying of new house is likely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may have mixed feelings regarding a child's choice of career. Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating deals.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You might from blood pressure, injuries, diabetes, sugar and some sexual problems. Chronic diseases might lead to depression and frustration.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

A peaceful mind equals a peaceful body. As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. Your partner will appreciate your care.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in