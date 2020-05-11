Daily Horoscope for Monday, May 11, 2020, for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You impress others effectively. This quality will help you gain business deals. Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends. You may face some hindrance in academics.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You face failure in sensitive business ventures. You may escape any psychological ordeals with sheer will power and determination.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your ideas will be demand in at work place and seniors will appreciate your work. Those looking for new job may find it soon. Help family members in domestic activities.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You have a tendency to become more intellectually curious. Educational matters will go well. You are open to learning, particularly from unexpected (or uncommon) places and people.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will get out of the trough and start flying. There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements. You embark on the path of steady progress and will do well at work today.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Your health may be affected because of anxieties. You try to help others to avoid self-destructive tendencies. Problems with your spouse is likely.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family. New romantic relationships will develop through online group activities. Accept the inevitable.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding. Prudent steps taken now to build a strong financial foundation, through conservative and reliable investment will provide returns in the future.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Luck will improve in the second half of the day. This is a time to think about spirituality. Those in medical field might get nervous and may also losing their energy.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Overseas business and transactions would also bring in good amount of growth and returns for you. The best way for substantial progress would be to think and become creative.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You will define and redefine your own life. You are filled with greater enthusiasm and will re-examine the world and open yourself to new experiences with the family.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You have to look again at the proposals you are going to submit to higher authorities. You must clarify your doubts so in future you may not get worried.