Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:
Strong chances of good future for sportsperson and actors.
Finance: Oil and eatables will be more profitable.
Career: Misunderstanding with colleagues will get resolved.
Domestic and love life: There will be new relationships and reunion with friends.
Health: Senior citizens suffering from health ailments will get well.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: White
Taurus:
Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends. You may face some hindrance in study.
Finance: There might be failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.
Career: Problems with co-workers, friends are indicated at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: The day will be ridden with minor problems.
Health: Today, you may feel lethargic, withdrawn and tired.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Silver
Gemini:
You will under the spotlight in social and political sectors.
Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.
Career: Any challenging projects or assignments can be taken.
Domestic and love life: Try to indulge in some social work as it will make you more respectful in society.
Health: It will gradually improve.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Light green
Cancer:
Your taste of fine arts, poetry and literature will intensify.
Finance: You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them.
Career: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a rise in income.
Domestic and love life: Over all happiness is assured. Romantic relationships will be fine.
Health: You are advised to be less stressed.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Lemon yellow
Leo:
You will do well in your field of interest.
Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring smile on your face.
Career: Work moves smoothly and you start making good progress.
Domestic and love life: Marriage is on the cards for some. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.
Health: You can regain your fitness level to participate in activities.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky colour: Yellow
Virgo:
You are free to make decisions for your life.
Finance: Prudent steps should be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.
Career: Those in medical field might get nervous and may also lose their energy.
Domestic and love life: Love and money issues dominate at the end of the day.
Health: This is a time to think about spirituality.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: White
Libra:
Your level of exposure and status will rise now.
Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.
Career: You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.
Domestic and love life: There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.
Health: You will feel refreshed and energised today.
Lucky number: 34
Lucky colour: Cream
Scorpio:
Luck will improve in the second half of the day.
Finance: Confusion will lead to mistakes while dealing with clients.
Career: You have to relook the proposals you are going to submit to higher authorities.
Domestic and love life: You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.
Health: You must clarify your doubts with doctor so in future you may not get worried.
Lucky number: 18
Lucky colour: Pink
Sagittarius:-
The best way for substantial progress would be to think and become creative.
Finance: There will be stability on the finance front.
Career: A litigation may end in a compromise. There will be success in politics and sports.
Domestic and love life: You may make new friends today. The atmosphere will be pleasant at your home today.
Health: Take extra care of yourself today.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Light Yellow
Capricorn:
There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements.
Finance: You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals.
Career: Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work.
Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.
Health: It will is a concern today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Aquarius:
You have a tendency to become more intellectually curious, and educational matters go well.
Finance: Overseas business and transactions would also bring in good amount of growth and returns for you.
Career: Those looking for new job may find it soon.
Domestic and love life: Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family.
Health: Your mind would expand tremendously. Tensions may get vansihed.
Lucky number: 18
Lucky colour: Blue:
Pisces:
You will define and redefine your own life.
Finance: Try to invest in stock market today; banking and financial sector will bring you profits.
Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra efficient at work.
Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will develop through group activity related to online social events.
Health: You will focus on your regular diet today.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky colour: Yellow
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)