Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries:

Strong chances of good future for sportsperson and actors.

Finance: Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

Career: Misunderstanding with colleagues will get resolved.

Domestic and love life: There will be new relationships and reunion with friends.

Health: Senior citizens suffering from health ailments will get well.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: White

Taurus:

Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends. You may face some hindrance in study.

Finance: There might be failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.

Career: Problems with co-workers, friends are indicated at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: The day will be ridden with minor problems.

Health: Today, you may feel lethargic, withdrawn and tired.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini:

You will under the spotlight in social and political sectors.

Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career: Any challenging projects or assignments can be taken.

Domestic and love life: Try to indulge in some social work as it will make you more respectful in society.

Health: It will gradually improve.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer:

Your taste of fine arts, poetry and literature will intensify.

Finance: You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them.

Career: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: Over all happiness is assured. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You are advised to be less stressed.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Leo:

You will do well in your field of interest.

Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring smile on your face.

Career: Work moves smoothly and you start making good progress.

Domestic and love life: Marriage is on the cards for some. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Health: You can regain your fitness level to participate in activities.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo:

You are free to make decisions for your life.

Finance: Prudent steps should be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: Those in medical field might get nervous and may also lose their energy.

Domestic and love life: Love and money issues dominate at the end of the day.

Health: This is a time to think about spirituality.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: White

Libra:

Your level of exposure and status will rise now.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.

Domestic and love life: There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.

Health: You will feel refreshed and energised today.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Cream

Scorpio:

Luck will improve in the second half of the day.

Finance: Confusion will lead to mistakes while dealing with clients.

Career: You have to relook the proposals you are going to submit to higher authorities.

Domestic and love life: You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Health: You must clarify your doubts with doctor so in future you may not get worried.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Pink

Sagittarius:-

The best way for substantial progress would be to think and become creative.

Finance: There will be stability on the finance front.

Career: A litigation may end in a compromise. There will be success in politics and sports.

Domestic and love life: You may make new friends today. The atmosphere will be pleasant at your home today.

Health: Take extra care of yourself today.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Capricorn:

There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements.

Finance: You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals.

Career: Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work.

Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.

Health: It will is a concern today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius:

You have a tendency to become more intellectually curious, and educational matters go well.

Finance: Overseas business and transactions would also bring in good amount of growth and returns for you.

Career: Those looking for new job may find it soon.

Domestic and love life: Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family.

Health: Your mind would expand tremendously. Tensions may get vansihed.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Blue:

Pisces:

You will define and redefine your own life.

Finance: Try to invest in stock market today; banking and financial sector will bring you profits.

Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra efficient at work.

Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will develop through group activity related to online social events.

Health: You will focus on your regular diet today.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST