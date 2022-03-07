e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries:

Strong chances of good future for sportsperson and actors.

Finance: Oil and eatables will be more profitable.

Career: Misunderstanding with colleagues will get resolved.

Domestic and love life: There will be new relationships and reunion with friends.

Health: Senior citizens suffering from health ailments will get well.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: White

Taurus:

Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends. You may face some hindrance in study.

Finance: There might be failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.

Career: Problems with co-workers, friends are indicated at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: The day will be ridden with minor problems.

Health: Today, you may feel lethargic, withdrawn and tired.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini:

You will under the spotlight in social and political sectors.

Finance: Investing in commodities won’t be a bad idea.

Career: Any challenging projects or assignments can be taken.

Domestic and love life: Try to indulge in some social work as it will make you more respectful in society.

Health: It will gradually improve.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer:

Your taste of fine arts, poetry and literature will intensify.

Finance: You will be satisfied with your finances since you have done some great things to improve them.

Career: Engineers or people in technical sector will have a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: Over all happiness is assured. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You are advised to be less stressed.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Leo:

You will do well in your field of interest.

Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring smile on your face.

Career: Work moves smoothly and you start making good progress.

Domestic and love life: Marriage is on the cards for some. All kinds of relationships are bound to improve.

Health: You can regain your fitness level to participate in activities.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Yellow

Virgo:

You are free to make decisions for your life.

Finance: Prudent steps should be taken now to build a strong financial foundation.

Career: Those in medical field might get nervous and may also lose their energy.

Domestic and love life: Love and money issues dominate at the end of the day.

Health: This is a time to think about spirituality.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: White

Libra:

Your level of exposure and status will rise now.

Finance: Stock market trading will be profitable today.

Career: You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.

Domestic and love life: There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together.

Health: You will feel refreshed and energised today.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Cream

Scorpio:

Luck will improve in the second half of the day.

Finance: Confusion will lead to mistakes while dealing with clients.

Career: You have to relook the proposals you are going to submit to higher authorities.

Domestic and love life: You should give service of some kind to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Health: You must clarify your doubts with doctor so in future you may not get worried.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Pink

Sagittarius:-

The best way for substantial progress would be to think and become creative.

Finance: There will be stability on the finance front.

Career: A litigation may end in a compromise. There will be success in politics and sports.

Domestic and love life: You may make new friends today. The atmosphere will be pleasant at your home today.

Health: Take extra care of yourself today.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Capricorn:

There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements.

Finance: You impress others very much effectively that quality is going to help you in business deals.

Career: Your ideas will have demand at your work place and seniors will be appreciating you on your work.

Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.

Health: It will is a concern today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius:

You have a tendency to become more intellectually curious, and educational matters go well.

Finance: Overseas business and transactions would also bring in good amount of growth and returns for you.

Career: Those looking for new job may find it soon.

Domestic and love life: Get involved in activities that will be fun for the whole family.

Health: Your mind would expand tremendously. Tensions may get vansihed.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Blue:

Pisces:

You will define and redefine your own life.

Finance: Try to invest in stock market today; banking and financial sector will bring you profits.

Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra efficient at work.

Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will develop through group activity related to online social events.

Health: You will focus on your regular diet today.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
