Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

If you are working with a multinational company, you may get good rewards.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners is indicated.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will move to a nice and bigger place.

Health: Take care of your health and do not ignore small health issues.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Your heightened energy will help you move past hurdles without much effort.

Finance: Communicate with your clients as this will help you to get some orders.

Career: Those looking after family businesses will be able to solve litigations or misunderstandings.

Domestic and love life: New contacts can be made today if you attend social gatherings.

Health: You will feel like going out for cycling or trekking to boost your health.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Ruby red

Gemini

Time is not going to wait for you so smart and quick decision must be taken.

Finance: You will have stability in finance.

Career: Expansion or new collaboration will be on right track. You will now move fast towards success.

Domestic and love life: Minor risk is involved in your married life, so take care of our loved ones.

Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer

You have to be specific about your ongoing projects.

Finance: Avoid unnecessary expenses and keep a proper balance sheet to stay out of financial troubles.

Career: Explanation or discussion may not be fruitful in business. Avoid making any commitment today.

Domestic and love life: Family-related issues may suddenly arise, which need to be handled quickly.

Health: Those with blood pressure or diabetes need to take care of their health today.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: White

Leo

Your confidence may increase today as things will turn your favour.

Finance: Pending deals may get a little push towards finalisation.

Career: Your business partners will be more supportive for you. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Domestic and love life: Your social life will definetly look up. You will make new friends or join a club.

Health: Health will be fine.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Students have to work hard to achieve success.

Finance: Do not lend money without surety.

Career: Try to improve your lifestyle by being more self-disciplined.

Domestic and love life: There might be minor fights with your spouse. Try to neglect minor issues.

Health: Don’t think of past setbacks that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Libra

Take your studies seriously and do not succumb to distractions.

Finance: Doing a thorough study about the financial sector will help you make some good investments.

Career: Your career will now see some upward movement.

Domestic and love life: You may make new friends. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at your home today.

Health: Those suffering from irregular blood pressure need to careful.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

Nagging and fault-finding by someone may irritate you.

Finance: Keep track of your expenses and try to invest small amounts in fixed deposits.

Career: There will be hurdles in your path to success, but you will be able to overcome them.

Domestic and love life: Exchange of harsh words is likely if you fail to control your temper.

Health: Your energy level is not that great now, but still maintain your fitness.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Students may achieve success after putting in a lot of effort and hard work.

Finance: You may gain from foreign sources and have sudden profits.

Career: Give yourself plenty of time to get to important meetings and make sure you have back-up of important information.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be good and your bond with your partner will become strong.

Health: Do not over push yourself or become tense.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Pink

Capricorn

Students can attain success in pursuing their education in the field of Engineering, Medical and Law.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.

Career: A litigation may end in compromise. There will be success for those in politics and sports.

Domestic and love life: Married life will be happy and smooth. Your child will do good.

Health: Fitness will be good you will maintain good diet plan.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

The best way for substantial progress would be to think and become creative.

Finance: There will be income from business and gains from investments.

Career: Your professional relationship with your partner will flourish.

Domestic and love life: Better time, better relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.

Health: Exercise will help in improving your past health issues.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Pisces

You are now capable of assimilating differing and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes.

Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

Career: New achievements will take a backseat, but ongoing things will workout with the help of colleagues.

Domestic and love life: You need to be cautious regarding your children’s issues. Minor conflicts are indicated.

Health: Take extra care of yourself today.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:16 AM IST