Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
If you are working with a multinational company, you may get good rewards.
Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners is indicated.
Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situation at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will move to a nice and bigger place.
Health: Take care of your health and do not ignore small health issues.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Taurus
Your heightened energy will help you move past hurdles without much effort.
Finance: Communicate with your clients as this will help you to get some orders.
Career: Those looking after family businesses will be able to solve litigations or misunderstandings.
Domestic and love life: New contacts can be made today if you attend social gatherings.
Health: You will feel like going out for cycling or trekking to boost your health.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Ruby red
Gemini
Time is not going to wait for you so smart and quick decision must be taken.
Finance: You will have stability in finance.
Career: Expansion or new collaboration will be on right track. You will now move fast towards success.
Domestic and love life: Minor risk is involved in your married life, so take care of our loved ones.
Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Pink
Cancer
You have to be specific about your ongoing projects.
Finance: Avoid unnecessary expenses and keep a proper balance sheet to stay out of financial troubles.
Career: Explanation or discussion may not be fruitful in business. Avoid making any commitment today.
Domestic and love life: Family-related issues may suddenly arise, which need to be handled quickly.
Health: Those with blood pressure or diabetes need to take care of their health today.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: White
Leo
Your confidence may increase today as things will turn your favour.
Finance: Pending deals may get a little push towards finalisation.
Career: Your business partners will be more supportive for you. Farm owners will have a profitable day.
Domestic and love life: Your social life will definetly look up. You will make new friends or join a club.
Health: Health will be fine.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo
Students have to work hard to achieve success.
Finance: Do not lend money without surety.
Career: Try to improve your lifestyle by being more self-disciplined.
Domestic and love life: There might be minor fights with your spouse. Try to neglect minor issues.
Health: Don’t think of past setbacks that can affect your health.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Light Pink
Libra
Take your studies seriously and do not succumb to distractions.
Finance: Doing a thorough study about the financial sector will help you make some good investments.
Career: Your career will now see some upward movement.
Domestic and love life: You may make new friends. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at your home today.
Health: Those suffering from irregular blood pressure need to careful.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Scorpio
Nagging and fault-finding by someone may irritate you.
Finance: Keep track of your expenses and try to invest small amounts in fixed deposits.
Career: There will be hurdles in your path to success, but you will be able to overcome them.
Domestic and love life: Exchange of harsh words is likely if you fail to control your temper.
Health: Your energy level is not that great now, but still maintain your fitness.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius
Students may achieve success after putting in a lot of effort and hard work.
Finance: You may gain from foreign sources and have sudden profits.
Career: Give yourself plenty of time to get to important meetings and make sure you have back-up of important information.
Domestic and love life: Your love life will be good and your bond with your partner will become strong.
Health: Do not over push yourself or become tense.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Pink
Capricorn
Students can attain success in pursuing their education in the field of Engineering, Medical and Law.
Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.
Career: A litigation may end in compromise. There will be success for those in politics and sports.
Domestic and love life: Married life will be happy and smooth. Your child will do good.
Health: Fitness will be good you will maintain good diet plan.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Aquarius
The best way for substantial progress would be to think and become creative.
Finance: There will be income from business and gains from investments.
Career: Your professional relationship with your partner will flourish.
Domestic and love life: Better time, better relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.
Health: Exercise will help in improving your past health issues.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Baby pink
Pisces
You are now capable of assimilating differing and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes.
Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.
Career: New achievements will take a backseat, but ongoing things will workout with the help of colleagues.
Domestic and love life: You need to be cautious regarding your children’s issues. Minor conflicts are indicated.
Health: Take extra care of yourself today.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Orange