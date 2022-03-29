e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 29, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Aries

If you are working with a multinational company, you may get good rewards.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners is indicated.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will move to a nice and bigger place.

Health: Take care of your health and do not ignore small health issues.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Your heightened energy will help you move past hurdles without much effort.

Finance: Communicate with your clients as this will help you to get some orders.

Career: Those looking after family businesses will be able to solve litigations or misunderstandings.

Domestic and love life: New contacts can be made today if you attend social gatherings.

Health: You will feel like going out for cycling or trekking to boost your health.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Ruby red

Gemini

Time is not going to wait for you so smart and quick decision must be taken.

Finance: You will have stability in finance.

Career: Expansion or new collaboration will be on right track. You will now move fast towards success.

Domestic and love life: Minor risk is involved in your married life, so take care of our loved ones.

Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer

You have to be specific about your ongoing projects.

Finance: Avoid unnecessary expenses and keep a proper balance sheet to stay out of financial troubles.

Career: Explanation or discussion may not be fruitful in business. Avoid making any commitment today.

Domestic and love life: Family-related issues may suddenly arise, which need to be handled quickly.

Health: Those with blood pressure or diabetes need to take care of their health today.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: White

Leo

Your confidence may increase today as things will turn your favour.

Finance: Pending deals may get a little push towards finalisation.

Career: Your business partners will be more supportive for you. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Domestic and love life: Your social life will definetly look up. You will make new friends or join a club.

Health: Health will be fine.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Students have to work hard to achieve success.

Finance: Do not lend money without surety.

Career: Try to improve your lifestyle by being more self-disciplined.

Domestic and love life: There might be minor fights with your spouse. Try to neglect minor issues.

Health: Don’t think of past setbacks that can affect your health.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Libra

Take your studies seriously and do not succumb to distractions.

Finance: Doing a thorough study about the financial sector will help you make some good investments.

Career: Your career will now see some upward movement.

Domestic and love life: You may make new friends. There will be a pleasant atmosphere at your home today.

Health: Those suffering from irregular blood pressure need to careful.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Scorpio

Nagging and fault-finding by someone may irritate you.

Finance: Keep track of your expenses and try to invest small amounts in fixed deposits.

Career: There will be hurdles in your path to success, but you will be able to overcome them.

Domestic and love life: Exchange of harsh words is likely if you fail to control your temper.

Health: Your energy level is not that great now, but still maintain your fitness.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Students may achieve success after putting in a lot of effort and hard work.

Finance: You may gain from foreign sources and have sudden profits.

Career: Give yourself plenty of time to get to important meetings and make sure you have back-up of important information.

Domestic and love life: Your love life will be good and your bond with your partner will become strong.

Health: Do not over push yourself or become tense.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Pink

Capricorn

Students can attain success in pursuing their education in the field of Engineering, Medical and Law.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.

Career: A litigation may end in compromise. There will be success for those in politics and sports.

Domestic and love life: Married life will be happy and smooth. Your child will do good.

Health: Fitness will be good you will maintain good diet plan.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

The best way for substantial progress would be to think and become creative.

Finance: There will be income from business and gains from investments.

Career: Your professional relationship with your partner will flourish.

Domestic and love life: Better time, better relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.

Health: Exercise will help in improving your past health issues.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Pisces

You are now capable of assimilating differing and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes.

Finance: Watch out for unexpected expenses today.

Career: New achievements will take a backseat, but ongoing things will workout with the help of colleagues.

Domestic and love life: You need to be cautious regarding your children’s issues. Minor conflicts are indicated.

Health: Take extra care of yourself today.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Orange

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 07:16 AM IST