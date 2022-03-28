e-Paper Get App
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:54 AM IST

Pixabay

Aries

Your views on life are changing, growing and maturing.

Finance: You focus more on long-term benefits and less on short-term frustrations.

Career: You could enjoy more freedom or possibly even responsibilities.

Domestic and love life: Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.

Health: You must connect with your emotions and clear your mind.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: White

Taurus

Teaching and sharing knowledge can be a strong focus.

Finance: Some of you may decide to invest in land or property, while some may choose to purchase their dream car or bike.

Career: Advancement in achieving an important goal can occur now.

Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.

Health: Your health is responding well to the medicine

Lucky number: 10

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini

Things built on weak foundations may crack under the pressure of tests.

Finance: You will need to pay attention to money, communications and transactions.

Career: The responsibilities of the previous day continue to weigh you down today as well.

Domestic and love life: Married couples might have differences in opinions.

Health: You may feel stressed and bored with the daily routine.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Grey

Cancer

You are likely to enjoy many opportunities to set your life in order.

Finance: Your earnings may remain stable and you may improve your financial growth.

Career: A project on which you’ve been working hard can culminate.

Domestic and love life: Travelling with family for a short tour is indicated.

Health: Extreme workouts might lead to muscle pain.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: White

Leo

Instead of chasing the thrill of the new, consistently work towards your goals.

Finance: Professionals may have a tough time minting money.

Career: Your career path can be in focus now, and it affects your sense of freedom and the expression of your personality.

Domestic and love life: Support from others may not be as forthcoming as it has been in the past.

Health: Your state of health may deteriorate and you could also become emotionally disturbed.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Virgo

You are especially intuitive, strategic and smart with plans helping you advance towards your goals.

Finance: There will be gains through the short-term market. Invest in gold and silver.

Career: Your seniors and colleagues will support you. International travel is also on the cards.

Domestic and love life: You focus on developing an ancestral property and discuss issues with loved ones.

Health: Do a cardio workout to maintain your weight.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Grey

Libra

Give your 100 per cent to every task to reach new heights and boost self-confidence.

Finance: Avoid any type of hasty decisions. Speculative activities could lead to disappointments.

Career: You may acquire a higher position now, and you are likely to feel the weight of increased responsibilities that come with it.

Domestic and love life: Some relatives and friends may avoid you, making you feel hurt.

Health: Today, you might attend a late-night party, but you have to take proper care of your health and avoid excess food or drinks.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Silver

Scorpio

You are a brilliant thinker with solid values and socialist beliefs.

Finance: You impress others effectively and this quality will help you strike business deals.

Career: Your hard work and efforts might receive recognition. You could find yourself in a position that truly suits you.

Domestic and love life: You will feel better as you will be able to convince your partner.

Health: Stress will lessen. Concentrate on weight loss therapy.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Sagittarius

There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements.

Finance: Your past financial books may come under scrutiny, so be prepared for it.

Career: Your career might involve more altruistic goals or helping others could figure strongly.

Domestic and love life: Bonds with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.

Health: Parents' health may be a little worrisome today.

Lucky number: 33

Lucky colour: Pink

Capricorn

You are strong enough to make your own decisions.

Finance: You have to finalise your deals quickly. You will manage to clear misunderstandings with your colleagues.

Career: It’s a good time for those in publishing, writing and media.

Domestic and love life: Today, you may buy a costly dress. Focus on creating a happy situation at home.

Health: Keep a healthy lifestyle to avoid any illness.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light blue

Aquarius

Shed your inactiveness and do some workouts.

Finance: The income inflow would be substantial, which may slowly improve your financial situation.

Career: There may be some misunderstandings with your seniors at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor conflict with your partner is likely.

Health: Expert advice is needed for following any diet plan.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

You will need to put effort to be in control of your life.

Finance: You may be able to raise money from multiple sources.

Career: Your talents and skills are recognised in wonderful ways.

Domestic and love life: You fulfil your responsibilities at work and home with efficiency and grace.

Health: Discipline in exercise will be your priority today.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Cream

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST