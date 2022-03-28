Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Your views on life are changing, growing and maturing.
Finance: You focus more on long-term benefits and less on short-term frustrations.
Career: You could enjoy more freedom or possibly even responsibilities.
Domestic and love life: Chance of romance with your life partner is likely.
Health: You must connect with your emotions and clear your mind.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: White
Taurus
Teaching and sharing knowledge can be a strong focus.
Finance: Some of you may decide to invest in land or property, while some may choose to purchase their dream car or bike.
Career: Advancement in achieving an important goal can occur now.
Domestic and love life: Help family members in domestic activities.
Health: Your health is responding well to the medicine
Lucky number: 10
Lucky colour: Silver
Gemini
Things built on weak foundations may crack under the pressure of tests.
Finance: You will need to pay attention to money, communications and transactions.
Career: The responsibilities of the previous day continue to weigh you down today as well.
Domestic and love life: Married couples might have differences in opinions.
Health: You may feel stressed and bored with the daily routine.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Grey
Cancer
You are likely to enjoy many opportunities to set your life in order.
Finance: Your earnings may remain stable and you may improve your financial growth.
Career: A project on which you’ve been working hard can culminate.
Domestic and love life: Travelling with family for a short tour is indicated.
Health: Extreme workouts might lead to muscle pain.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: White
Leo
Instead of chasing the thrill of the new, consistently work towards your goals.
Finance: Professionals may have a tough time minting money.
Career: Your career path can be in focus now, and it affects your sense of freedom and the expression of your personality.
Domestic and love life: Support from others may not be as forthcoming as it has been in the past.
Health: Your state of health may deteriorate and you could also become emotionally disturbed.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Virgo
You are especially intuitive, strategic and smart with plans helping you advance towards your goals.
Finance: There will be gains through the short-term market. Invest in gold and silver.
Career: Your seniors and colleagues will support you. International travel is also on the cards.
Domestic and love life: You focus on developing an ancestral property and discuss issues with loved ones.
Health: Do a cardio workout to maintain your weight.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Grey
Libra
Give your 100 per cent to every task to reach new heights and boost self-confidence.
Finance: Avoid any type of hasty decisions. Speculative activities could lead to disappointments.
Career: You may acquire a higher position now, and you are likely to feel the weight of increased responsibilities that come with it.
Domestic and love life: Some relatives and friends may avoid you, making you feel hurt.
Health: Today, you might attend a late-night party, but you have to take proper care of your health and avoid excess food or drinks.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Silver
Scorpio
You are a brilliant thinker with solid values and socialist beliefs.
Finance: You impress others effectively and this quality will help you strike business deals.
Career: Your hard work and efforts might receive recognition. You could find yourself in a position that truly suits you.
Domestic and love life: You will feel better as you will be able to convince your partner.
Health: Stress will lessen. Concentrate on weight loss therapy.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Light yellow
Sagittarius
There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements.
Finance: Your past financial books may come under scrutiny, so be prepared for it.
Career: Your career might involve more altruistic goals or helping others could figure strongly.
Domestic and love life: Bonds with children, siblings, parents could go through a transformation.
Health: Parents' health may be a little worrisome today.
Lucky number: 33
Lucky colour: Pink
Capricorn
You are strong enough to make your own decisions.
Finance: You have to finalise your deals quickly. You will manage to clear misunderstandings with your colleagues.
Career: It’s a good time for those in publishing, writing and media.
Domestic and love life: Today, you may buy a costly dress. Focus on creating a happy situation at home.
Health: Keep a healthy lifestyle to avoid any illness.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Light blue
Aquarius
Shed your inactiveness and do some workouts.
Finance: The income inflow would be substantial, which may slowly improve your financial situation.
Career: There may be some misunderstandings with your seniors at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Minor conflict with your partner is likely.
Health: Expert advice is needed for following any diet plan.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: White
Pisces
You will need to put effort to be in control of your life.
Finance: You may be able to raise money from multiple sources.
Career: Your talents and skills are recognised in wonderful ways.
Domestic and love life: You fulfil your responsibilities at work and home with efficiency and grace.
Health: Discipline in exercise will be your priority today.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Cream
