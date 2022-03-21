Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Several opportunities will come your way. Find the resources to materialise your desires.

Finance: A surprise gain of wealth can be expected — it can be through gambling or lottery also.

Career: If you are connected with a government organisation, you can expect a big assignment or honour to come your way.

Domestic and love life: Take the advice of friends, they will be supportive. Romance is in the air.

Health: You will feel refreshed as you will maintain a good diet today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Taurus

Learning and studying something new in your sector will help you move upward in future.

Finance: Try and curtail frivolous expenses.

Career: Continuation of the same business is preferable than starting a new firm or venture.

Domestic and love life: Be careful while working in the kitchen. Students must concentrate on their studies.

Health: Your health may be affected because of anxiety.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Gemini

You are unstoppable and success is knocking at your door.

Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.

Career: Those in the retail and manufacturing sectors will find success today.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You will concentrate on weight loss today.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Silver

Cancer

If you manage your speed and channel your enthusiasm in a better way then success will not be delayed.

Finance: Be cautious while signing agreements or documents; be clear on every clause mentioned in them.

Career: You will have to struggle to complete your goals.

Domestic and love life: Do not share your secrets with your neighbours and remain committed to your responsibilities.

Health: You must take up safety measures while you travel, this will help you avoid accidents, mishaps and health issues.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Leo

Those in consultancy or practices can do well today.

Finance: You will grab good deals for your projects.

Career: You have to focus more on your projects to bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: Today, you will impress members of the opposite gender.

Health: The fitness level will be good.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Virgo

Those in politics and the social sector will be marching ahead.

Finance: Investing for the long-term will be beneficial for your future.

Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when the opportunity arises.

Domestic and love life: Support from other members in the house will help you sort issues at home.

Health: Morning yoga or some exercise will keep you in better health.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Blue

Libra

There are possibilities that your name might be recognised in politics.

Finance: Financial problems will get resolved.

Career: You can expect some good news at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: If you are still single, then this is the right time to pursue a suitable partner to establish an emotional relationship.

Health: You will feel energetic if you stay near nature.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio

Major decisions should be avoided now.

Finance: Try not to get involved in any kind of suspicious deals.

Career: In a job, you have to secure your position and try to remain in the good books of seniors and bosses.

Domestic and love life: A spouse will help you in completing work at home.

Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are in control.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius

You are likely to have several occupational changes but are best suited for public life, government jobs and politics.

Finance: Today, you may have some profits through speculative activities.

Career: The independence of deciding on your workplace will make you comfortable.

Domestic and love life: Expression of love and feelings will successfully move your beloved's heart.

Health: Increased workload might keep you busy but still you will enjoy peace of mind.

Lucky number: 21

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Capricorn

You will be in a good mood, meet people and enjoy a social life.

Finance: There will be new opportunities or deals in the business.

Career: In business, you will attract others with your skills and charming nature.

Domestic and love life: Quarrel with life partner regarding family matters will arise.

Health: Proper care of health is needed today. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Blue

Aquarius

Diplomatic relations with clients will help you gain more connectivity and opportunities.

Finance: Family business will be profitable today.

Career: You will find good growth as well as a rise in your luck.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Past injury or illness will see a good amount of recovery today.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

Harsh words are going to affect you today. Be mindful of what you say.

Finance: Money flows in and out as you love spending.

Career: There will be some arguments with your seniors or colleagues regarding issues at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Conflict with your spouse is likely.

Health: Minor health issues are indicated, but nothing to worry about much.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Blue

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:00 AM IST