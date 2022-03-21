e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

Several opportunities will come your way. Find the resources to materialise your desires.

Finance: A surprise gain of wealth can be expected — it can be through gambling or lottery also.

Career: If you are connected with a government organisation, you can expect a big assignment or honour to come your way.

Domestic and love life: Take the advice of friends, they will be supportive. Romance is in the air.

Health: You will feel refreshed as you will maintain a good diet today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Taurus

Learning and studying something new in your sector will help you move upward in future.

Finance: Try and curtail frivolous expenses.

Career: Continuation of the same business is preferable than starting a new firm or venture.

Domestic and love life: Be careful while working in the kitchen. Students must concentrate on their studies.

Health: Your health may be affected because of anxiety.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Gemini

You are unstoppable and success is knocking at your door.

Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.

Career: Those in the retail and manufacturing sectors will find success today.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: You will concentrate on weight loss today.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Silver

Cancer

If you manage your speed and channel your enthusiasm in a better way then success will not be delayed.

Finance: Be cautious while signing agreements or documents; be clear on every clause mentioned in them.

Career: You will have to struggle to complete your goals.

Domestic and love life: Do not share your secrets with your neighbours and remain committed to your responsibilities.

Health: You must take up safety measures while you travel, this will help you avoid accidents, mishaps and health issues.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Leo

Those in consultancy or practices can do well today.

Finance: You will grab good deals for your projects.

Career: You have to focus more on your projects to bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: Today, you will impress members of the opposite gender.

Health: The fitness level will be good.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Virgo

Those in politics and the social sector will be marching ahead.

Finance: Investing for the long-term will be beneficial for your future.

Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when the opportunity arises.

Domestic and love life: Support from other members in the house will help you sort issues at home.

Health: Morning yoga or some exercise will keep you in better health.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Blue

Libra

There are possibilities that your name might be recognised in politics.

Finance: Financial problems will get resolved.

Career: You can expect some good news at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: If you are still single, then this is the right time to pursue a suitable partner to establish an emotional relationship.

Health: You will feel energetic if you stay near nature.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Scorpio

Major decisions should be avoided now.

Finance: Try not to get involved in any kind of suspicious deals.

Career: In a job, you have to secure your position and try to remain in the good books of seniors and bosses.

Domestic and love life: A spouse will help you in completing work at home.

Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are in control.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius

You are likely to have several occupational changes but are best suited for public life, government jobs and politics.

Finance: Today, you may have some profits through speculative activities.

Career: The independence of deciding on your workplace will make you comfortable.

Domestic and love life: Expression of love and feelings will successfully move your beloved's heart.

Health: Increased workload might keep you busy but still you will enjoy peace of mind.

Lucky number: 21

Lucky colour: Light Yellow

Capricorn

You will be in a good mood, meet people and enjoy a social life.

Finance: There will be new opportunities or deals in the business.

Career: In business, you will attract others with your skills and charming nature.

Domestic and love life: Quarrel with life partner regarding family matters will arise.

Health: Proper care of health is needed today. Avoid junk food.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Blue

Aquarius

Diplomatic relations with clients will help you gain more connectivity and opportunities.

Finance: Family business will be profitable today.

Career: You will find good growth as well as a rise in your luck.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Past injury or illness will see a good amount of recovery today.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

Harsh words are going to affect you today. Be mindful of what you say.

Finance: Money flows in and out as you love spending.

Career: There will be some arguments with your seniors or colleagues regarding issues at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Conflict with your spouse is likely.

Health: Minor health issues are indicated, but nothing to worry about much.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Blue

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 07:00 AM IST