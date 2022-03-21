Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Several opportunities will come your way. Find the resources to materialise your desires.
Finance: A surprise gain of wealth can be expected — it can be through gambling or lottery also.
Career: If you are connected with a government organisation, you can expect a big assignment or honour to come your way.
Domestic and love life: Take the advice of friends, they will be supportive. Romance is in the air.
Health: You will feel refreshed as you will maintain a good diet today.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Taurus
Learning and studying something new in your sector will help you move upward in future.
Finance: Try and curtail frivolous expenses.
Career: Continuation of the same business is preferable than starting a new firm or venture.
Domestic and love life: Be careful while working in the kitchen. Students must concentrate on their studies.
Health: Your health may be affected because of anxiety.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: White
Gemini
You are unstoppable and success is knocking at your door.
Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.
Career: Those in the retail and manufacturing sectors will find success today.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.
Health: You will concentrate on weight loss today.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Silver
Cancer
If you manage your speed and channel your enthusiasm in a better way then success will not be delayed.
Finance: Be cautious while signing agreements or documents; be clear on every clause mentioned in them.
Career: You will have to struggle to complete your goals.
Domestic and love life: Do not share your secrets with your neighbours and remain committed to your responsibilities.
Health: You must take up safety measures while you travel, this will help you avoid accidents, mishaps and health issues.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Light Blue
Leo
Those in consultancy or practices can do well today.
Finance: You will grab good deals for your projects.
Career: You have to focus more on your projects to bring them to completion.
Domestic and love life: Today, you will impress members of the opposite gender.
Health: The fitness level will be good.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Light Yellow
Virgo
Those in politics and the social sector will be marching ahead.
Finance: Investing for the long-term will be beneficial for your future.
Career: There may be a raise or a new job offer. Step up when the opportunity arises.
Domestic and love life: Support from other members in the house will help you sort issues at home.
Health: Morning yoga or some exercise will keep you in better health.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Blue
Libra
There are possibilities that your name might be recognised in politics.
Finance: Financial problems will get resolved.
Career: You can expect some good news at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: If you are still single, then this is the right time to pursue a suitable partner to establish an emotional relationship.
Health: You will feel energetic if you stay near nature.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: White
Scorpio
Major decisions should be avoided now.
Finance: Try not to get involved in any kind of suspicious deals.
Career: In a job, you have to secure your position and try to remain in the good books of seniors and bosses.
Domestic and love life: A spouse will help you in completing work at home.
Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are in control.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Light Blue
Sagittarius
You are likely to have several occupational changes but are best suited for public life, government jobs and politics.
Finance: Today, you may have some profits through speculative activities.
Career: The independence of deciding on your workplace will make you comfortable.
Domestic and love life: Expression of love and feelings will successfully move your beloved's heart.
Health: Increased workload might keep you busy but still you will enjoy peace of mind.
Lucky number: 21
Lucky colour: Light Yellow
Capricorn
You will be in a good mood, meet people and enjoy a social life.
Finance: There will be new opportunities or deals in the business.
Career: In business, you will attract others with your skills and charming nature.
Domestic and love life: Quarrel with life partner regarding family matters will arise.
Health: Proper care of health is needed today. Avoid junk food.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Blue
Aquarius
Diplomatic relations with clients will help you gain more connectivity and opportunities.
Finance: Family business will be profitable today.
Career: You will find good growth as well as a rise in your luck.
Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.
Health: Past injury or illness will see a good amount of recovery today.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: White
Pisces
Harsh words are going to affect you today. Be mindful of what you say.
Finance: Money flows in and out as you love spending.
Career: There will be some arguments with your seniors or colleagues regarding issues at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: Conflict with your spouse is likely.
Health: Minor health issues are indicated, but nothing to worry about much.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Blue