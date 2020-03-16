Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 16, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

People in the field of sports and culture. Your self-confident and ambitions. Unmarried fellows who are looking forward to getting married should keep patience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your beauty, looks and charm will do the talking. A growing sense of peace and inner contentment will certainly improve your relations at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

There are strong chances of change in a job. You may shift to another state for business or career purposes. Keep an eye on enemies.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You may have a tough day at work as you will find it difficult to finish your tasks on time. Discussion with seniors or bosses might turn into a quarrel.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your mental and emotional support will make your child feel stronger on the social level. Think before you speak. You will be more than busy at the workplace.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. Your financial status will improve but proper handling and planning are required. Luck is on your side.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will prefer working in a group rather than working alone in the workplace. The health of an elder member may need attention.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Make the most of this excellent phase. For professionals and freelancers, it will be a routine affair. However, double-check your work to avoid slip-ups.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to proper point then success will not be delayed. Singles may find their match.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today is a good day good for students who are looking for higher education. Bosses should keep their employees happy.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Combination of efforts and luck will find a way to your problems. Students must keep away laziness if they want to get success in their exams.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your love and family life will be blissful. Steel and oil sector people will have an increase in their income. Romantic relationship will be good today.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in