Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 16, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

People in the field of sports and culture. Your self-confident and ambitions. Unmarried fellows who are looking forward to getting married should keep patience.

Your beauty, looks and charm will do the talking. A growing sense of peace and inner contentment will certainly improve your relations at home.

There are strong chances of change in a job. You may shift to another state for business or career purposes. Keep an eye on enemies.

You may have a tough day at work as you will find it difficult to finish your tasks on time. Discussion with seniors or bosses might turn into a quarrel.

Your mental and emotional support will make your child feel stronger on the social level. Think before you speak. You will be more than busy at the workplace.

All kinds of relationships are bound to improve. Your financial status will improve but proper handling and planning are required. Luck is on your side.

You will prefer working in a group rather than working alone in the workplace. The health of an elder member may need attention.

Make the most of this excellent phase. For professionals and freelancers, it will be a routine affair. However, double-check your work to avoid slip-ups.

If you manage your speed and turn your enthusiasm properly to proper point then success will not be delayed. Singles may find their match.

Today is a good day good for students who are looking for higher education. Bosses should keep their employees happy.

Combination of efforts and luck will find a way to your problems. Students must keep away laziness if they want to get success in their exams.

Your love and family life will be blissful. Steel and oil sector people will have an increase in their income. Romantic relationship will be good today.