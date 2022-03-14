Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Your temper will get you in trouble.

Finance: Retailers and traders must maintain stocks to earn profits.

Career: Work pressure will increase as the day progresses.

Domestic and love life: Aggressive moments cloud lead to conflicts with loved ones today.

Health: It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

You will experience changes in educational interests.

Finance: Your resourcefulness will be on a new high thus giving you more exposure.

Career: You might get appointments for the selection of junior staff at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: For those who are in relationships, it is time to seal and sign for a long-term commitment with your partner.

Health: Your mind will feel refreshed by some good news floating around you.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Gemini

Your creative, artistic and administrative skills will increase.

Finance: New contracts will prove beneficial for you.

Career: Those in the film sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: On the married life front, misunderstandings will get over.

Health: You will be a little worried about a family member's health today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Cream

Cancer

Students attempting to go aboard will get the opportunity.

Finance: Good gains from investments and speculations are probable.

Career: You have to consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Romantic moments will boost your exuberance.

Health: Eating meals on time will keep health problems at bay.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: White

Leo

It is better to sit on the side till the flood settles rather than facing it and getting hurt.

Finance: You need to be careful while handling work that might not be legal.

Career: Lovers of music and arts will show signs of improvement.

Domestic and love life: You will be interested in social activities, shopping, entertainment, etc.

Health: You will not want to get proper medical advice.

Lucky number: 21

Lucky colour: Silver

Virgo

You are going to achieve your desired destination.

Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Career: You will get rewarded for your hard work. It is a favourable period for students.

Domestic and love life: Family matters related to court judgement may get in your favour.

Health: Tension will reduce and you will feel confident.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: White

Libra

Examiners, paper setters, councillors, chancellors, will have a good time now.

Finance: You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments.

Career: You will be fortunate and receive special favours from authorities.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: There will be some health issues that doctors may be confused over before arriving at a diagnosis.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Scorpio

In business and politics, you may be honoured as your judgement will be accurate.

Finance: Those in the retail business will experience an increase in income.

Career: You need to cooperate with your colleagues to carry on your projects and bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: You have to make up your mind regarding your relationship or it will put you in trouble in the future.

Health: For excellent health, the most important piece of advice is to eat wholesome food.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Sagittarius

You need to avoid getting embroiled in controversial situations.

Finance: You have to convince clients to sign contracts with you.

Career: Businessperson, professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Personal relationships will be riddled with tension.

Health: Your diseases and pains will continue to grow.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

Travelling for work will be beneficial and you will attend more meetings.

Finance: Those in the politics and social sector will witness an increase in income.

Career: You will be successful in your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.

Domestic and love life: You need to strengthen bonds with your loved ones and also understand their feelings.

Health: Exercise, trek, the walk will refresh you today.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Light blue

Aquarius

Your professional life will slowly come to be on the track. Students will do well today.

Finance: Big deals may look lucrative but there might be risks involved.

Career: You must get your basics right before making commitments based on incomplete information.

Domestic and love life: In romantic relationships, make decisions sensibly.

Health: There will be tensions on petty issues.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

There will be a rise in status. Students will show good progress.

Finance: Partnership will be beneficial for short-term contracts.

Career: Your colleagues will be surprised by some of your quicker moves towards getting new projects for your company.

Domestic and love life: You need involvement in your family with full dedication rather than getting involved in other matters.

Health: Yoga and diet will keep your blood pressure levels in control.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Light blue

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST