Updated on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 04:56 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

Your temper will get you in trouble.

Finance: Retailers and traders must maintain stocks to earn profits.

Career: Work pressure will increase as the day progresses.

Domestic and love life: Aggressive moments cloud lead to conflicts with loved ones today.

Health: It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Taurus

You will experience changes in educational interests.

Finance: Your resourcefulness will be on a new high thus giving you more exposure.

Career: You might get appointments for the selection of junior staff at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: For those who are in relationships, it is time to seal and sign for a long-term commitment with your partner.

Health: Your mind will feel refreshed by some good news floating around you.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Gemini

Your creative, artistic and administrative skills will increase.

Finance: New contracts will prove beneficial for you.

Career: Those in the film sector will do well today.

Domestic and love life: On the married life front, misunderstandings will get over.

Health: You will be a little worried about a family member's health today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Cream

Cancer

Students attempting to go aboard will get the opportunity.

Finance: Good gains from investments and speculations are probable.

Career: You have to consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: Romantic moments will boost your exuberance.

Health: Eating meals on time will keep health problems at bay.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: White

Leo

It is better to sit on the side till the flood settles rather than facing it and getting hurt.

Finance: You need to be careful while handling work that might not be legal.

Career: Lovers of music and arts will show signs of improvement.

Domestic and love life: You will be interested in social activities, shopping, entertainment, etc.

Health: You will not want to get proper medical advice.

Lucky number: 21

Lucky colour: Silver

Virgo

You are going to achieve your desired destination.

Finance: Your interest in money matters continues and you think of ways and means to increase your assets.

Career: You will get rewarded for your hard work. It is a favourable period for students.

Domestic and love life: Family matters related to court judgement may get in your favour.

Health: Tension will reduce and you will feel confident.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: White

Libra

Examiners, paper setters, councillors, chancellors, will have a good time now.

Finance: You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments.

Career: You will be fortunate and receive special favours from authorities.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine.

Health: There will be some health issues that doctors may be confused over before arriving at a diagnosis.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light yellow

Scorpio

In business and politics, you may be honoured as your judgement will be accurate.

Finance: Those in the retail business will experience an increase in income.

Career: You need to cooperate with your colleagues to carry on your projects and bring them to completion.

Domestic and love life: You have to make up your mind regarding your relationship or it will put you in trouble in the future.

Health: For excellent health, the most important piece of advice is to eat wholesome food.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Sagittarius

You need to avoid getting embroiled in controversial situations.

Finance: You have to convince clients to sign contracts with you.

Career: Businessperson, professionals may face certain stiffness from the side of their rivals.

Domestic and love life: Personal relationships will be riddled with tension.

Health: Your diseases and pains will continue to grow.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

Travelling for work will be beneficial and you will attend more meetings.

Finance: Those in the politics and social sector will witness an increase in income.

Career: You will be successful in your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.

Domestic and love life: You need to strengthen bonds with your loved ones and also understand their feelings.

Health: Exercise, trek, the walk will refresh you today.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Light blue

Aquarius

Your professional life will slowly come to be on the track. Students will do well today.

Finance: Big deals may look lucrative but there might be risks involved.

Career: You must get your basics right before making commitments based on incomplete information.

Domestic and love life: In romantic relationships, make decisions sensibly.

Health: There will be tensions on petty issues.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: White

Pisces

There will be a rise in status. Students will show good progress.

Finance: Partnership will be beneficial for short-term contracts.

Career: Your colleagues will be surprised by some of your quicker moves towards getting new projects for your company.

Domestic and love life: You need involvement in your family with full dedication rather than getting involved in other matters.

Health: Yoga and diet will keep your blood pressure levels in control.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Light blue

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST