Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 09, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Beware of your opponents. Hurdles and delays are on the cards. Avoid taking major decisions. An argument between you and your partner over a domestic issue may turn ugly.</p>.<p>You may lend a helping hand to one of your close friend or a relative. Singles may meet their prospective partner. Learn to accept people with their flaws.</p>.<p>Be responsible and particular about your work. People in the field of sports and politics will see a rise in their name and fame.</p>.<p>Cancerian ladies will have a good day in terms of relationships. Buying or selling of a property, legal issues will keep you busy.</p>.<p>Health issues may affect your routine and work. It is advisable that you take off and rest as much as you can. Students need to focus more on their studies.</p>.<p>The atmosphere on the domestic front will be happy. Learn to move on from heartbreaks and failures. You would think of taking a break from everyday hectic life.</p>.<p>Work pressure, deadlines will keep you on your toes. Mindfulness will help in keeping your mind calm. Business relationship with partners may turn sour.</p>.<p>Your determination to achieve personal and professional goals will be high. There will be an expansion of trade and increase of reputation.</p>.<p>Mental peace leads to a healthy life, hence it is advisable that you meditate. You will feel that the universe is giving back the positive energies.</p>.<p>It is a favourable day to buy a new home. A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you to overcome hurdles.</p>.<p>Control your enthusiasm and your impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. Imperfect use of your energy will lead to health issues.</p>.<p>Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome, so be careful.</p>