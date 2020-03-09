Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 09, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Beware of your opponents. Hurdles and delays are on the cards. Avoid taking major decisions. An argument between you and your partner over a domestic issue may turn ugly.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You may lend a helping hand to one of your close friend or a relative. Singles may meet their prospective partner. Learn to accept people with their flaws.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be responsible and particular about your work. People in the field of sports and politics will see a rise in their name and fame.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancerian ladies will have a good day in terms of relationships. Buying or selling of a property, legal issues will keep you busy.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Health issues may affect your routine and work. It is advisable that you take off and rest as much as you can. Students need to focus more on their studies.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The atmosphere on the domestic front will be happy. Learn to move on from heartbreaks and failures. You would think of taking a break from everyday hectic life.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Work pressure, deadlines will keep you on your toes. Mindfulness will help in keeping your mind calm. Business relationship with partners may turn sour.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your determination to achieve personal and professional goals will be high. There will be an expansion of trade and increase of reputation.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Mental peace leads to a healthy life, hence it is advisable that you meditate. You will feel that the universe is giving back the positive energies.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is a favourable day to buy a new home. A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you to overcome hurdles.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Control your enthusiasm and your impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. Imperfect use of your energy will lead to health issues.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Speculation will give moderate gains. There will be an increase in income and prestige. Agriculturists could suffer losses. Health will be troublesome, so be careful.

