Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 8, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Financial gains won't be that good. Engaging in speculative activity might drain your funds more. Try to find new activities which will refresh your mind.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Good gains from investments and speculation look likely probable. Good tidings are expected from far off place. Children shall bring joy. Take chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You are beginning a phase which offers you a real chance to make progress, to overcome old obstacles, to reach out to new people and alter habits of a lifetime.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You can strike the right balance between work and play and yet ensure success. Home life is also better, all of your efforts of the recent past have worked in your favour and you enjoy the harmony and balance that you have achieved.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Do not give in to pressure; hold your ground until you have time to think things through. A person whom you have helped can bring you trouble. Be careful of getting in deeper to solve problems.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
In politics and social sector you may find people who will help you track your enemy's activities. Those in film and arts sector will get honour. Financial stability will there.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Sometimes, you have to keep emotions at bay while working in political sector. Personal life may be harmonious, but health-wise you may face many ups and downs.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
It will be better if you allocate some funds for your future. Try to avoid unnecessary expenditure today. You might feel that your partner is not giving importance to your ideas and feelings.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
It will be a good idea to not get overtly critical or upset. You must remember that you have many support systems and will always be bailed out in times of need.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Work will be hectic and unforeseen delays could cause some stressful moments, but you will be able to find ways to overcome problems. Be careful with your finances, especially issues related to buying and selling of property.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You are mentally very active. But your mind tends to be impatient at times and you feel more interested in your hobbies rather than work and/or studies.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Stick with what you know best and don't attempt to go beyond your current remit; by keeping your aims at a fairly modest level you stand a better chance of progress in the long run.