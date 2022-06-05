e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, June 05, 2022, 09:29 PM IST
ARIES

Travel and meditate.

Finance: Expenditure on luxury items is expected. Consider investment.

Career: People from tourism, spiritual business, cosmetics, entertainment sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students can go abroad for their studies. Plan a pilgrimage, or buy a vehicle or a flat.

Health: Visit a medical clinic/hospital for your health issues. You may suffer from throat/ skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travelling is on the cards for work purposes.

Finance: Get funds from foreign countries. Seek better knowledge about investments.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Loans may get sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, kidney/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Changeover of job or business is indicated.

Finance: Jobless people may get a promising opportunity.

Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Consider buying a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education and vehicle.

Career: People from education, automobile backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A promotion or training camp is indicated. Academic life will be successful. People seeking rental flats will find it.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation, chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in work and family life.

Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premiums

Career: Stress due to work pressure is indicated. Loss in business is indicated. People from occult science, mechanical, insurance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles during travelling are indicated. Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Health of the father might decline.

Health: You may suffer from knee/ arm / eyes problems or nervousness.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury and vehicle.

Career: People from education, event management, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Good day for marriage celebrations, marriage settlements.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, skin problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, and luxurious items.

Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may find a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, muscle pain. Physical/mental stress, injuries are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for family vacation, education or business purposes is indicated.

Health: You may get hospitalised but quick recovery is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Try to make profit after facing a loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repairing.

Career: People from education, occult science, spiritual backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Disturbance in academic life is expected.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, kidney/chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Strike a balance between work and play time. Finance: Expenses on mother/ wife/ sibling /education are indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management, cosmetic backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some people may try their hand at travel writing. Travelling for education, business, honeymoon, family vacation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Venture into art.

Finance: Invest in a house or a vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, automobile sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Academic success is indicated. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Lend your advice to people in need.

Finance: Businessmen should plan their budget to expand their business.

Career: Religious or spiritual activity perfeormance at workplace is indicated. People from education, spirituality, yoga, meditation backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Good day to start meditation or spiritual activity. Read a spiritual book.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problems, back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

