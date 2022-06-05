Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Travel and meditate.

Finance: Expenditure on luxury items is expected. Consider investment.

Career: People from tourism, spiritual business, cosmetics, entertainment sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Students can go abroad for their studies. Plan a pilgrimage, or buy a vehicle or a flat.

Health: Visit a medical clinic/hospital for your health issues. You may suffer from throat/ skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travelling is on the cards for work purposes.

Finance: Get funds from foreign countries. Seek better knowledge about investments.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Loans may get sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, kidney/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Changeover of job or business is indicated.

Finance: Jobless people may get a promising opportunity.

Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those expecting babies will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Consider buying a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education and vehicle.

Career: People from education, automobile backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: A promotion or training camp is indicated. Academic life will be successful. People seeking rental flats will find it.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation, chest pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in work and family life.

Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premiums

Career: Stress due to work pressure is indicated. Loss in business is indicated. People from occult science, mechanical, insurance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles during travelling are indicated. Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Health of the father might decline.

Health: You may suffer from knee/ arm / eyes problems or nervousness.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury and vehicle.

Career: People from education, event management, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Good day for marriage celebrations, marriage settlements.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, skin problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, and luxurious items.

Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may find a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, muscle pain. Physical/mental stress, injuries are indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Travel and invest.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for family vacation, education or business purposes is indicated.

Health: You may get hospitalised but quick recovery is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Try to make profit after facing a loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repairing.

Career: People from education, occult science, spiritual backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Disturbance in academic life is expected.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, kidney/chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Strike a balance between work and play time. Finance: Expenses on mother/ wife/ sibling /education are indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management, cosmetic backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some people may try their hand at travel writing. Travelling for education, business, honeymoon, family vacation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Venture into art.

Finance: Invest in a house or a vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, automobile sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Academic success is indicated. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Lend your advice to people in need.

Finance: Businessmen should plan their budget to expand their business.

Career: Religious or spiritual activity perfeormance at workplace is indicated. People from education, spirituality, yoga, meditation backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Good day to start meditation or spiritual activity. Read a spiritual book.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problems, back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red