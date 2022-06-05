Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Travel and meditate.
Finance: Expenditure on luxury items is expected. Consider investment.
Career: People from tourism, spiritual business, cosmetics, entertainment sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Students can go abroad for their studies. Plan a pilgrimage, or buy a vehicle or a flat.
Health: Visit a medical clinic/hospital for your health issues. You may suffer from throat/ skin problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Travelling is on the cards for work purposes.
Finance: Get funds from foreign countries. Seek better knowledge about investments.
Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Loans may get sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.
Health: You may suffer from muscle pain, kidney/skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Changeover of job or business is indicated.
Finance: Jobless people may get a promising opportunity.
Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those expecting babies will get good news today.
Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Consider buying a vehicle or house.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education and vehicle.
Career: People from education, automobile backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: A promotion or training camp is indicated. Academic life will be successful. People seeking rental flats will find it.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation, chest pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Avoid mistakes in work and family life.
Finance: Pay loan premiums or insurance premiums
Career: Stress due to work pressure is indicated. Loss in business is indicated. People from occult science, mechanical, insurance sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Obstacles during travelling are indicated. Delay, damage, theft is indicated. Health of the father might decline.
Health: You may suffer from knee/ arm / eyes problems or nervousness.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Travel and have fun.
Finance: Expect expenses on luxury and vehicle.
Career: People from education, event management, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Good day for marriage celebrations, marriage settlements.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, skin problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Recover your monetary losses.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical needs, and luxurious items.
Career: Both businessmen and servicemen should not depend on their staff or assistants. They should personally take part in the process.
Domestic & love life: Jobless people may find a promising opportunity.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, muscle pain. Physical/mental stress, injuries are indicated.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Travel and invest.
Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.
Career: People from art, entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Travelling for family vacation, education or business purposes is indicated.
Health: You may get hospitalised but quick recovery is indicated.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Try to make profit after facing a loss.
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repairing.
Career: People from education, occult science, spiritual backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Disturbance in academic life is expected.
Health: You may suffer from dysentery, kidney/chest pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
CAPRICORN
Strike a balance between work and play time. Finance: Expenses on mother/ wife/ sibling /education are indicated.
Career: People from entertainment, event management, cosmetic backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Some people may try their hand at travel writing. Travelling for education, business, honeymoon, family vacation is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from diabetes.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Venture into art.
Finance: Invest in a house or a vehicle.
Career: People from education, architecture, automobile sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Academic success is indicated. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, back pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Lend your advice to people in need.
Finance: Businessmen should plan their budget to expand their business.
Career: Religious or spiritual activity perfeormance at workplace is indicated. People from education, spirituality, yoga, meditation backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Good day to start meditation or spiritual activity. Read a spiritual book.
Health: You may suffer from kidney problems, back pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
