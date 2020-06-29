Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
There will be progress in your work today. You will find success in establishing your business. You might even get new clients or orders from your near and dear ones.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You may make plans to start new project to achieve financial security. You are positive and ambitious and look at laying the foundations of new projects. Romance is in the air.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Strike a balance between stress and strain and make sure you do not spend all your energy at one go. Your health and strength will face ups and down. Take good care of yourself and it can all be done.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Take the time to do your job correctly or you may find yourself looking for a new one. Don’t discuss family matters loudly. Walls have ears. Invest in stock market, but don’t trade.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Previous misunderstanding with your boss will be resolved. You will be free from stress and tension. Romantic relationship will be fine. Take care of family members.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Do not accept new commitments as you may not be able to complete them on time. Even the existing jobs will require a lot of creativity to achieve completion.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will make progress in your career, but to do so you have to concentrate on your work instead of other things. Romance is just in the air and singles will find a more sensuous, passionate and serious side to their mates.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
There will minor conflicts at work, which will lead to you loosing interest in working on certain projects. Take care of your belongings while travelling. Those in politics need to focus more on social activities.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will be gripped by certain tensions. You concentrate on many things at a time. Be careful with your finances. You may be in two minds about a certain decision.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Go ahead and be friends with opposite sex for the time being. You will be able to fulfill commitments in political and social sector. Try to meet the demands of romance of your spouse.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Today, better relationships, better times, better finances lead to both achievements and greater relationship. This will bring joy and happiness.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
There are many new ventures and avenues to spend your energies on. All worries and setbacks will melt away today. Good day for romance with your partner.