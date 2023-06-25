Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 26, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle/medical/ education

Career: People in education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Day to travel/communication/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports

Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency /entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for Study and family responsibilities

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle /house.

Career: People in fields of banking / education / speaking / automobile/property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / books / travel/communication/health

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Day to enjoy your hobbies/travel/meet siblings

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ headache/ body ache/ear pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel /invest / earn.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ investment/ medical bill

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family/ relative from far away may visit your house.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ friends

Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like communication / consultancy /travel will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Day to travel/ invest /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/ business

Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / medical/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Fathers guidance will be beneficial

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business /repair work

Career: People in maintenance /occult/ security/ surgeons/ path labs/ insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business / education is indicated today

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education/business

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / muscle pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill/ repair work

Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / sanitation/ surgeons will be benefited

Domestic & love life: There may be dispute with maternal family /in-laws

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red