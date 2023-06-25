 Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 26, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 26, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Sunday, June 25, 2023, 06:46 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle/medical/ education

Career: People in education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Day to travel/communication/ enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports

Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency /entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for Study and family responsibilities

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/vehicle /house.

Career: People in fields of banking / education / speaking / automobile/property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / books / travel/communication/health

Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Day to enjoy your hobbies/travel/meet siblings

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ headache/ body ache/ear pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel /invest / earn.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ investment/ medical bill

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel with family/ relative from far away may visit your house.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ friends

Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like communication / consultancy /travel will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Day to travel/ invest /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/ business

Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / medical/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Fathers guidance will be beneficial

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business /repair work

Career: People in maintenance /occult/ security/ surgeons/ path labs/ insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business / education is indicated today

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education/business

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / muscle pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill/ repair work

Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / sanitation/ surgeons will be benefited

Domestic & love life: There may be dispute with maternal family /in-laws

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

