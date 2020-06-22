Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will have to be diplomatic while handling any problems at home. The day will be quite hectic. Avoid junk food. In politics and social sector you need to listen to others views.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
There will be benefits from speculative activities. You will be in-charge at work place and your associates be supportive. Romantic relationship will be fine.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
If you concentrate more on your work you can achieve your goals much before your deadline. Students must take efforts to be successful in their coming exams.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You were quite disturbed for the past few days, but from today your confidence will slowly return and you will make plans to start a new business. Partnership is not advisable.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You can now expect good growth from your business. There will be stability at the job front and also in politics. You will see an upswing in your financial condition.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Investments might not work too well for you now. Better option is to engage in proper research and then make a decision. There will plenty of opportunities of coming you way so no need to rush with the decision.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Mind could be somewhat unstable. Better to avoid taking any kind of important decision. Avoid negativity and fears about the future. Unbalanced diet can cause serious problems.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You have the spirit to fight hurdles that comes your you. This will help you in completing commitments in time. You will be honoured for your service.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You will be very confident with your thoughts and chance of getting promotion is very strong. There will be happiness from siblings and from the opposite sex.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You need to take your health seriously. Today may bring tearful scenes in your married life. Respect for your teachers and elders will help you in attaining victory.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You are on a secure wicket in every way. You now realise that it is a propitious to build true understanding, strong bonds with equal commitment on either side.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Tax issues and all sorts of monetary developments that will take up your time. You might have to face obstacles today in completing your assignments.