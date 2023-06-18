Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 19, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to entertainment /study /travel with physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/entertainment/loan premium/property/study

Career: People in fields like entertainment/sports /art / surgeon / insurance /research /security /education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated. You may attend family get together with some gossip and dispute.

Health: Some people may suffer from mental / physical stress / injury / acidity / headache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ earn / invest/ expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/ Vehicle/travel/business/health

Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/earn/success after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for medical bills/children/entertainment

Career: tourism/medical/ security/ entertainment / gym/ art/technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Entertainment/ tour with family with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache/ acidity / back pain/ tooth ache/eye problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to study/enjoy/entertainment/travel/invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ health/education/travel

Career: People in fields like medical / police / fire workers/ barbers /art classes /entertainers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work. Avoid dispute with children.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / back pain/ body ache

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /travel/vehicle

Career: People in fields like education /construction /auto parts/garage/art/entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity /knee pain/ eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel/commission/study/maintenance

Career: People in fields like commission agent / Occult science / surgeons / detective / insurance / hardware & repairing business will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ ear problems/ shoulder pain/knee pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger and solve problems in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for business / family needs / health is expected.

Career: People in fields like event management / lodging / gym / medical /security art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain /throat pain/ kidney/tooth ache/body pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger both in career / family. Take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for spouse/ education/health/premiums/travel.

Career: People in fields like education /gym / bar /pub /security /art/entertainment will get success today.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from leg pain / head ache /body ache

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / children /travel /medical bill

Career: People in fields like doctors/ police/security/ defense /sports/architects /art/ entertainers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes / Troubles in travel are also indicated.

Health: Today some people may get cured after some painful treatment or operation. Some people may suffer from back pain / leg pain /eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to hold your relationship bond tight both in commercial and family life.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated/children/spouse is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing / Doctors/ entertainment/art will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart / chest pain/back pain /knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to work/study/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / business /education /vehicle /house

Career: People in fields like Technician /education/ arm forces/art classes/architects will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain /back pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to take precaution in job/ business as loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ business /education/travel

Career: People in fields like technical / garage/ bar/ medical/ police/sports/art/entertainers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Control anger, as family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain / back pain /eye problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red