Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 15, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Stay calm and relaxed and don't put extra burden on your health. Handle matters at home with care as your spouse might have mood swings. The time looks right for business expansion as foreign clients may look for investments which can be beneficial to you.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
A passionate romance will bring pleasure. There will be success in business, politics and social work. This is going to be a stress and tension-free period. Start looking for a new job you may soon find a better one.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Business professionals may face certain stiffness from rivals. This will also bring immense financial losses for you. Romantic relationships could get cosier.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Differences of opinions are possible, but you will gain if listen to different views. Romantic relationships will be good. Don’t neglect pending issues.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Today, take advantage of all the opportunities. Be confident of what you say and do. Engineering students will do well. Opposite sex will appreciate your care.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Attention to detail will ensure that your projects proceed smoothly. Creative thinking will help you deal with complicated situations or difficult people. Minor fights are likely to happen with your spouse.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Though business prospects look good, you are likely to struggle to keep afloat. Those into business partnerships would also face difficulties. Those in manufacturing are likely to make some intelligent moves to increase market share.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You will need to focus more on important work and avoid clashes and conflicts. The softer side of your temperament takes over in a big way. You are now quieter, more cerebral, more of a thinking person.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You are self-confident and ambitious. Today you will have some fun time with your family and dear ones despite work pressure. New ideas can be achievable.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Constant interruptions and other distractions will make it harder for you to focus on your tasks. Disagreements with loved ones are possible and could take a toll on your composure.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You have a capacity to intuitively understand feelings. You will find new resources to have continuity in your projects. Trading in stock market will be profitable today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You have to take utmost care on your personal health as it is likely to be affected. Official responsibility will be more. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.