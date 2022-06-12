Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Focus on your studies and career.
Finance: Apply for vehicle/housing loan.
Career: People from education, automobile, real estate backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses. You might come across a promising opportunity.
Health: You may suffer from throat/ skin/ ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Travelling for work while dissatisfaction in job is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business, advertisement, and communication.
Career: People from networking/journalism /communication, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, knee pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Take caution while helping someone financially.
Career: People from astrology, education, insurance backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of father is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain /toothache, eye/breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Loss is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on health, children, and spouse.
Career: People from occult science, insurance, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from physical/ mental stress, injuries, back pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Expand your knowledge about investments.
Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated.
Career: People from finance companies, HR agencies, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, coughing, eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Dissatisfaction in career is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health, and advertisement.
Career: People from advertisement, spiritual, entertainment, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Meditate or plan a trip for pilgrimage. Spend time with children.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, bronchitis, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Relieve yourself from stress and disease.
Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.
Career: People from art, education, entertainment, sports backgrounds may find new opportunities.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family. Students must take a break from their academic lives.
Health: Recovery from major diseases is indicated but you may suffer from back pain, asthma.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Study and make social communication.
Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected.
Career: Business contracts or deals may get signed. People from education and real estate will find success.
Domestic & love life: Spare time for your parents. Enjoy your neighbourhood.
Health: You may suffer from cough, chest pain, asthma.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Keep a control on your words in social / family settings as it may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: You may get a share in ancestral property. Partners or in-laws may help out financially.
Career: People from occult science, insurance backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Recover your monetary losses. Dispute with younger sibling is indicated.
Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Take efforts to earn better in business.
Finance: Expect expenditure on improving personality and health.
Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will find success.
Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family and spouse. Solve family issues.
Health: Keep a hold on your health and will power. You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Consider reinvestment. Expect expenditure on health.
Finance: Invest in insurance, cement / coal / oil companies.
Career: Travelling for jobis indicated. Dispute between partners is indicated.
Domestic & love life: Some married couple may consider separation. Family life may suffer because of ill health.
Health: You may get hospitalised. You may suffer from cough and cold, body ache.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Fulfill your desires.
Finance: Invest in insurance, children, and education.
Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, sports, insurance backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.
Health: You may soon find the right cure/treatment for your disease.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
