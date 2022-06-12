e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
ARIES

Focus on your studies and career.

Finance: Apply for vehicle/housing loan.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses. You might come across a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from throat/ skin/ ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Travelling for work while dissatisfaction in job is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, advertisement, and communication.

Career: People from networking/journalism /communication, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Take caution while helping someone financially.

Career: People from astrology, education, insurance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of father is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain /toothache, eye/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Loss is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, children, and spouse.

Career: People from occult science, insurance, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from physical/ mental stress, injuries, back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Expand your knowledge about investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated.

Career: People from finance companies, HR agencies, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, coughing, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Dissatisfaction in career is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health, and advertisement.

Career: People from advertisement, spiritual, entertainment, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or plan a trip for pilgrimage. Spend time with children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, bronchitis, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Relieve yourself from stress and disease.

Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.

Career: People from art, education, entertainment, sports backgrounds may find new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family. Students must take a break from their academic lives.

Health: Recovery from major diseases is indicated but you may suffer from back pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Study and make social communication.

Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected.

Career: Business contracts or deals may get signed. People from education and real estate will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spare time for your parents. Enjoy your neighbourhood.

Health: You may suffer from cough, chest pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Keep a control on your words in social / family settings as it may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: You may get a share in ancestral property. Partners or in-laws may help out financially.

Career: People from occult science, insurance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Recover your monetary losses. Dispute with younger sibling is indicated.

Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Take efforts to earn better in business.

Finance: Expect expenditure on improving personality and health.

Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family and spouse. Solve family issues.

Health: Keep a hold on your health and will power. You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Consider reinvestment. Expect expenditure on health.

Finance: Invest in insurance, cement / coal / oil companies.

Career: Travelling for jobis indicated. Dispute between partners is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Some married couple may consider separation. Family life may suffer because of ill health.

Health: You may get hospitalised. You may suffer from cough and cold, body ache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Fulfill your desires.

Finance: Invest in insurance, children, and education.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, sports, insurance backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: You may soon find the right cure/treatment for your disease.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

