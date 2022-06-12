Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 13, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus on your studies and career.

Finance: Apply for vehicle/housing loan.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses. You might come across a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from throat/ skin/ ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Travelling for work while dissatisfaction in job is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, advertisement, and communication.

Career: People from networking/journalism /communication, tourism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Take caution while helping someone financially.

Career: People from astrology, education, insurance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of father is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain /toothache, eye/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Loss is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on health, children, and spouse.

Career: People from occult science, insurance, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from physical/ mental stress, injuries, back pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Expand your knowledge about investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion are indicated.

Career: People from finance companies, HR agencies, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, coughing, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Dissatisfaction in career is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment, health, and advertisement.

Career: People from advertisement, spiritual, entertainment, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or plan a trip for pilgrimage. Spend time with children.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, bronchitis, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Relieve yourself from stress and disease.

Finance: Use your skills and talent to earn better.

Career: People from art, education, entertainment, sports backgrounds may find new opportunities.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family. Students must take a break from their academic lives.

Health: Recovery from major diseases is indicated but you may suffer from back pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Study and make social communication.

Finance: Expenditure on education and social communication is expected.

Career: Business contracts or deals may get signed. People from education and real estate will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spare time for your parents. Enjoy your neighbourhood.

Health: You may suffer from cough, chest pain, asthma.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Keep a control on your words in social / family settings as it may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: You may get a share in ancestral property. Partners or in-laws may help out financially.

Career: People from occult science, insurance backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Recover your monetary losses. Dispute with younger sibling is indicated.

Health: Take care of your eyes, teeth and throat.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Take efforts to earn better in business.

Finance: Expect expenditure on improving personality and health.

Career: Independent businessmen, self-employed people will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend quality time with family and spouse. Solve family issues.

Health: Keep a hold on your health and will power. You may suffer from throat pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Consider reinvestment. Expect expenditure on health.

Finance: Invest in insurance, cement / coal / oil companies.

Career: Travelling for jobis indicated. Dispute between partners is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Some married couple may consider separation. Family life may suffer because of ill health.

Health: You may get hospitalised. You may suffer from cough and cold, body ache.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Fulfill your desires.

Finance: Invest in insurance, children, and education.

Career: People from stock market, art, entertainment, sports, insurance backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Those expecting a baby will get good news.

Health: You may soon find the right cure/treatment for your disease.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow