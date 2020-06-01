Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Teamwork will be productive, especially if your workload increases. Colleagues could turn to you for advice. Romantic relationships will be good. Sportsmen might decide for setting new goals.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front. Health will be also good and domestic matters are on control. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will make sensible decision regarding a difficult work-related situation. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics. Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Health needs care. There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance. Some tensions about your married life will cause worry.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your respect in the society will rise, but some disharmony is also predicted at home. Ancestral property may be a matter of dispute with assets and education appearing as areas of concern.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Beauticians or those in cosmetic business will climb the ladder of success. There will be an increase in income, but try not to spend too much and invest as much as you can.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your innocence will help you in getting contracts and make deals in business today. Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Dual core processors help in speeding up work, but dual thinking sometimes slows work. Think positively and trust your partner and friends as it will help you achieve success.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your energy levels should remain high giving you opportunity to initiate things. You would be getting recognition and credits for your efforts if employed in government jobs or family business.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Selection of proper channel or person is needed to get sanction your documents and this is will happen today. Your word will have importance at work.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

The stars help you fulfill your goals successfully and to make progress professionally. In politics you can easily keep out things which you don’t want.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You have to be polite and soft while expressing your views in front of seniors this will help you get their acceptance easily. Family life will be full of happiness today.

