Daily Horoscope for Monday, June 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Teamwork will be productive, especially if your workload increases. Colleagues could turn to you for advice. Romantic relationships will be good. Sportsmen might decide for setting new goals.</p>.<p>There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front. Health will be also good and domestic matters are on control. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>You will make sensible decision regarding a difficult work-related situation. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics. Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.</p>.<p>Health needs care. There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance. Some tensions about your married life will cause worry.</p>.<p>Your respect in the society will rise, but some disharmony is also predicted at home. Ancestral property may be a matter of dispute with assets and education appearing as areas of concern.</p>.<p>Beauticians or those in cosmetic business will climb the ladder of success. There will be an increase in income, but try not to spend too much and invest as much as you can.</p>.<p>Your innocence will help you in getting contracts and make deals in business today. Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.</p>.<p>Dual core processors help in speeding up work, but dual thinking sometimes slows work. Think positively and trust your partner and friends as it will help you achieve success.</p>.<p>Your energy levels should remain high giving you opportunity to initiate things. You would be getting recognition and credits for your efforts if employed in government jobs or family business.</p>.<p>Selection of proper channel or person is needed to get sanction your documents and this is will happen today. Your word will have importance at work.</p>.<p>The stars help you fulfill your goals successfully and to make progress professionally. In politics you can easily keep out things which you don’t want.</p>.<p>You have to be polite and soft while expressing your views in front of seniors this will help you get their acceptance easily. Family life will be full of happiness today.</p>