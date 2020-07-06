Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 6, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

It won’t be that easy to stick to your budget. Decisions taken in haste might go wrong. You need to particular about your diet. Drive cautiously, minor injuries or accident may occur.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Imagination will run wild. A friend or associate will help you come out of your problem and will also benefit you in future. Life partner will bring happiness.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might face health problems today. Your energy level is not all that great right now so don’t get overconfident of completing your tasks easily. Students have to work hard to achieve success.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will win over enemies in politics and sports. Those in poultry or agriculture business will make profit. Sons will make their dads proud.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Take advice of an experienced person, it will bring more profits in business. You like to stay in control, at least if not you like to make the rules.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Today is not good day for those involved in legal disputes or in love matters. Some of you might be given additional responsibilities. You will learn how to deal with enemies.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Try to keep your juniors happy. Domestic tiffs are temporary. Today is not a good day for romance. Parents should spend more time with their children to know their needs.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your desires will be fulfilled with difficulty, but will ultimately bring you prosperity, fame and good income or profits. You may get a new assignment, which will be financially beneficial to you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Your hectic schedule may have left you with little time for family and this could upset your loved ones. Today, speculative activities must be avoided.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You are working at full steam, but you need to relax a little or you might face health problems due to stress. Minor problems with your partner are likely.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Some moments of life are hard to forget. Similarly, your ability of completing tasks on time will also be in the memories of your seniors.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those in business should be careful while signing legal documents. You must develop technical skills to see a growth in your career.

