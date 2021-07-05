Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will roll up your selves and get to work. You will be making great progress at all levels and will be reaching out to fresh horizon. Family matters will get resolved.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You may face difficulties in completing your ongoing projects. Some discussion with seniors may cause misunderstanding. Trading in stocks must be avoided today.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Romantic relationships will be stable. This is not the right time to take important decisions regarding your family issues. There might arise misunderstandings during business meetings.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Better communication with loved ones shall see you through hardships. Your social life would be good. Those in politics and doing social work have to take important decisions quickly.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will be looking at both employment benefits as well as job satisfaction, and striving towards achieving them. Relationships with servants, employees and subordinates will all be improved.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You need to seek advice of an experienced person for starting new ventures. Overconfidence will lead to disappointment, especially for students who are appearing for exams.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your speech will be effective today and you may get noticed by some people, which will be beneficial for future elections. Confidence will be high today.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Some problems may get sorted out today. Be alert while handling new contracts and investing in a new business as you may not gain quick profit from it as you had thought. Avoid driving in the night today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
This is not the right time to accept challenges or make commitments. Volatility will be there today in all aspects of life. Be cautious while driving.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will move in several different directions at the same time and that, too, practically at the speed of light. A festive and joyous spirit is in the air.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Those in cosmetic and modelling sectors will get a new platform for their business and career. Spend some time with your spouse to understand his/her feelings.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Good relation with seniors will pay you good dividends. You can achieve quick success. Those unemployed will manage to get good jobs.