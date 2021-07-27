Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are on the right track, keep going as it will lead you to success. A change is indicated in your job. There are opportunities of going abroad. Be open to learning new things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will get to spend some quality time with your children. Cherish these moments spent with your loved ones and family. You will make the right decisions at the workfront.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your colleagues will be comparing themselves with your status and this may give rise to jealousy. Avoid junk food. Be cautious while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You struggle between wanting to do things alone and getting involved in group activities. There is profit to be made from any business. Outing with family is indicated.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Speculative activities may either lead to profits or take away everything that you have with you, so be careful. Health may be troublesome. Fever, cold, or acidity is likely to occur.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There will be a sense of satisfaction on both professional as well as personal front. You may do something good for your family/ friends. Travel plans can be made.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

If there is something that you need to discuss with your seniors at the workplace then try to do that before evening. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Control your anger.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your charm and charisma will pull everyone towards you. A friend or an expert from the legal field may help you in solving your court matters. Stay away from toxic people.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Think twice before taking any kind of risk. Take on the challenges, just believe in yourself and your capabilites. Stay focused. You may cross all hurdles with ease.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Learn some organisational skills and do things in a proper manner. Avoid splurging on costly and luxurious things. Keep a check on your expenses. Pay attention to family.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You need to hone your communication skills. Your outspoken, unselfish and friendly nature will win many hearts. You may flourish on the financial front. Take enough rest.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

The stress is likely to reduce. You may feel a little bit relaxed, mentally as well as physically. New opportunities are foreseen on the work front. Speculations may lead to profits.

