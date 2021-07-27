Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2021, for all zodiac signs

<p>You are on the right track, keep going as it will lead you to success. A change is indicated in your job. There are opportunities of going abroad. Be open to learning new things.</p>.<p>You will get to spend some quality time with your children. Cherish these moments spent with your loved ones and family. You will make the right decisions at the workfront.</p>.<p>Your colleagues will be comparing themselves with your status and this may give rise to jealousy. Avoid junk food. Be cautious while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely.</p>.<p>You struggle between wanting to do things alone and getting involved in group activities. There is profit to be made from any business. Outing with family is indicated.</p>.<p>Speculative activities may either lead to profits or take away everything that you have with you, so be careful. Health may be troublesome. Fever, cold, or acidity is likely to occur.</p>.<p>There will be a sense of satisfaction on both professional as well as personal front. You may do something good for your family/ friends. Travel plans can be made.</p>.<p>If there is something that you need to discuss with your seniors at the workplace then try to do that before evening. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Your charm and charisma will pull everyone towards you. A friend or an expert from the legal field may help you in solving your court matters. Stay away from toxic people.</p>.<p>Think twice before taking any kind of risk. Take on the challenges, just believe in yourself and your capabilites. Stay focused. You may cross all hurdles with ease.</p>.<p>Learn some organisational skills and do things in a proper manner. Avoid splurging on costly and luxurious things. Keep a check on your expenses. Pay attention to family.</p>.<p>You need to hone your communication skills. Your outspoken, unselfish and friendly nature will win many hearts. You may flourish on the financial front. Take enough rest.</p>.<p>The stress is likely to reduce. You may feel a little bit relaxed, mentally as well as physically. New opportunities are foreseen on the work front. Speculations may lead to profits.</p>.<div><p><em>(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please<a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/IPHdPWqOEEO7FxWqlNQl7S"></a><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/CFuAD67zK2HBNaHo6aN5r8"> click here. </a>We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)</em></p></div>