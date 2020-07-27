Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will have to keep an eye on your subordinates as their small mistakes can cause major losses for you in future. Students must work hard to be victorious in exams.</p>.<p>Health problems might cause concern. You will be in a hurry to complete your tasks in time, but delays are on the cards today. So let things happen their way and don’t get disturbed.</p>.<p>Don’t fly too high or too far. There could be risk of failure as result of over-confidence, carelessness. Risk-taking speculation must be avoided today.</p>.<p>If planning on starting new business you may find new contacts today. This will also be a day of comforts. There will be advancement in career. Your father or mother’s health needs special care.</p>.<p>Be cautious about your health as there is a slight indication of health problems concerning stomach. Minor fights with your partner is likely.</p>.<p>Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive and you may gain good information and knowledge through social circles. Things will be profitable and stable on work front.</p>.<p>Meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded and friends will have a positive influence. Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely. Business proposals may get approval.</p>.<p>If you are careful with your food habits and can minimize overexposure to unfavourable environmental conditions, you will enjoy good health and sound physique.</p>.<p>Higher education with scholarship is on the cards. You may be able to solve your sibling's problems. You want some thrill, stimulation and will chase it for a while.</p>.<p>You will make sensible decision in difficult situation at workplace. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics. Romantic relationship with your partner is likely to be good.</p>.<p>Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at work place and in business also. Opposite sex will shower you with gifts. Doctors, nurses will have a day to look forward to.</p>.<p>There will be gains through stock market. Work will keep you busy. A rise in authority is likely. Romantic relationships could get cosier. Good day for farmers.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>