Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 27, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will have to keep an eye on your subordinates as their small mistakes can cause major losses for you in future. Students must work hard to be victorious in exams.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Health problems might cause concern. You will be in a hurry to complete your tasks in time, but delays are on the cards today. So let things happen their way and don’t get disturbed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t fly too high or too far. There could be risk of failure as result of over-confidence, carelessness. Risk-taking speculation must be avoided today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If planning on starting new business you may find new contacts today. This will also be a day of comforts. There will be advancement in career. Your father or mother’s health needs special care.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be cautious about your health as there is a slight indication of health problems concerning stomach. Minor fights with your partner is likely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Relationships need extra time and energy to thrive and you may gain good information and knowledge through social circles. Things will be profitable and stable on work front.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Meritorious deeds will be amply rewarded and friends will have a positive influence. Gains in lotteries and gambling are likely. Business proposals may get approval.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you are careful with your food habits and can minimize overexposure to unfavourable environmental conditions, you will enjoy good health and sound physique.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Higher education with scholarship is on the cards. You may be able to solve your sibling's problems. You want some thrill, stimulation and will chase it for a while.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will make sensible decision in difficult situation at workplace. In business and sports you have to stick to the basics. Romantic relationship with your partner is likely to be good.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at work place and in business also. Opposite sex will shower you with gifts. Doctors, nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There will be gains through stock market. Work will keep you busy. A rise in authority is likely. Romantic relationships could get cosier. Good day for farmers.

