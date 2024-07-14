Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 15, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house and concentrate on studies and career.

Finance: Expenditure for education, vehicle, property, or tourism is indicated.

Career: Beneficial for those in education, automobile, property, tourism, shipping, fishery, import-export, or religion.

Domestic & Love Life: You may buy property or a vehicle today. Good day for studies, WFH, or family tours to a religious place. Good day for meditation.

Health: Some may suffer from normal cough and cold, weakness, obesity, overweight, or sciatica.

Lucky Number: 1, 3

Lucky Colour: Orange, Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to take care of health. Business deals, contracts, or meetings will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, premiums, repair work, communication, or advertisements.

Career: Success for those in consultancy, communication, occult science, insurance, journalism, or publication.

Domestic & Love Life: Travel with family is indicated. Ill health of family members is also indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from knee pain, shoulder pain, muscle pain, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 5, 8

Lucky Colour: Green, Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to work or travel. Control your words as they may spoil your image or cause loss.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business, spouse, premiums, tooth treatment, or travel.

Career: Success for those in education, religion, tourism, occult science, repairing, or insurance.

Domestic & Love Life: You'll successfully manage business and family life, making everyone happy. Family members may help you in your work.

Health: Some may suffer from knee pain, waist pain, throat, tooth ache, eye, or breathing problems.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to earn or progress in career, but you may face problems in career and family life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, education, medical needs, health, spouse, or business.

Career: Beneficial for those in religion, tourism, education, insurance, surgeons, repairing, or funeral rituals.

Domestic & Love Life: You may attend a religious activity, go on a pilgrimage, or face trouble in higher education or travel. Take care of yourself and your spouse.

Health: Some may suffer from thigh pain, muscle pain, breathing problems, waist pain, headache, or injury.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely. However, it is also a day to get returns on your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums, travel, children, religious activity, health, business, or career. Delayed payments will be recovered.

Career: Success for those in occult, religion, law, construction, finance companies, HR agencies, or as doctors.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Family life may get disturbed due to workload or illness.

Health: Some may suffer from muscle pain, asthma, piles, eye problems, constipation, or bronchitis.

Lucky Number: 8, 9

Lucky Colour: Red, Black

VIRGO

Today is the day to study, travel, or do business. Economic growth is indicated, and stuck money may be recovered.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion, house, vehicle, education, entertainment, or health.

Career: Success for those in education, religion, travel, law, court, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: You may attend a religious activity, but dispute with spouse or children is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from muscle pain, breathing problems, bronchitis, asthma, back pain, or constipation.

Lucky Number: 3, 8

Lucky Colour: Blue, Yellow

LIBRA

Today is the day to lose or face ill health. You may take a rest from your daily routine work and enjoy with your family.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums, health, communication, children, or entertainment.

Career: Beneficial for those in travel, religion, education, communication, medical fields, art, or entertainment.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute or ill health of family members is indicated. Good news from children is indicated. Good day for meditation and enjoyment with children.

Health: Some may suffer from inflammation, breathing problems, back pain, chest pain, bronchitis, or asthma.

Lucky Number: 5, 6

Lucky Colour: Green, Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to earn, meditate, or entertain. It is also a day to study, take rest at home, or work from home.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children, entertainment, education, home, or travel.

Career: Success for those in religion, speaking, banking, finance, share trading, teaching, communication, tourism, consultancy, education, vehicle, or construction.

Domestic & Love Life: Dispute among family members is indicated. Spend the day with family or doing household work.

Health: Some may suffer from throat pain, back pain, bronchitis, or shoulder pain.

Lucky Number: 2, 3

Lucky Colour: White, Yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to study, take care of health, struggle, and earn.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house renovation, education, health, or business. You can get your stuck money back and may receive insurance maturity.

Career: Beneficial for those in education, consultancy, law, religion, occult fields, communication, literature, publication, or as speakers.

Domestic & Love Life: Ill health or disputes with family members is indicated. Take care of children, and you may step out of your house for some reason.

Health: Some may suffer from headaches, muscle pain, breathing problems, shoulder pain, tooth ache, throat, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house, travel, and receive delayed payments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, children, entertainment, health, or family needs.

Career: Beneficial for those in tourism, religion, education, communication, banking, or finance.

Domestic & Love Life: Pilgrimage, foreign travel, hospitalization of family members, or enjoying with family is indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from muscle pain, ear problems, breathing issues, tooth pain, throat, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 2, 6

Lucky Colour: Pink, Silver

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to study, be with family, travel, and face expenditure or investment in medical treatment.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house, vehicle, education, medical treatment, or travel.

Career: Success for those in banking, consultancy, religion, education, medical, tourism, or pharmacy.

Domestic & Love Life: Maternal relatives may visit your home. Family life may be disturbed because of illness or low mood.

Health: Some may suffer from gas, asthma, muscle pain, bronchitis, throat, sinus, or eye problems.

Lucky Number: 3, 5

Lucky Colour: Green, Yellow

PISCES

Today is the day to take initiative in your work, travel, celebrate, or party.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel, career, health, celebration, or party.

Career: Beneficial for those in education, religion, counseling, travel, entertainment, sports, or art.

Domestic & Love Life: Difficult to spare time for family. A long journey may be planned, but delays in travel are indicated.

Health: Some may suffer from weight gain, obesity, low mood, asthma, bronchitis, or hair fall.

Lucky Number: 2, 8

Lucky Colour: White, Black