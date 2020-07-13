Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will experience changes in educational interests. Your creative, artistic and administrative skills will increase. Those who are already in relationship it is time to seal and sign for long-term commitment with your partner.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You might get appointments for selection of junior staff at work place and you may not able to devote time for your loved ones. Those in film sector will do well today.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Some of your proposals were stuck, brining in its wake a lot of tensions. Today also you may not a solution to make those proposals work. For now, leave them aside and concentrate on other work.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
It will be better to sit on the side till the flood settles down rather than facing it and getting yourself hurt. For students who are tempting to go aboard, few of them might get that opportunity.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You have to consider ideas or feelings expressed by your colleagues regarding projects at your work place. Sometime you might be wrong, so don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Virgo people are passionate. They win hearts with their romantic smile and style. You will connect with influential people. Today you should control extravagance.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Lovers of music and arts will show signs of improvement. There will be a rise in status. Students will show good progress. Romantic moments in life will increase your exuberance.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your creative streak reveals itself and you find ingenious solutions to your money and relationship problems. Travel for work will be beneficial.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
If you feel you would like to take a chance or improve your love life then it is in your hands since the key appears to be to adopt a new attitude or approach. In love relations take decisions sensibly.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Good gains from investments and speculation probable. Take chance of each and every opportunity in business and social work.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your achievements are all well-deserved and you bask in the glory of a job well done. Your professional life will slowly be on track. Students will do well today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will be very fortunate and will receive special favours from the authorities. You will be successful in all your endeavours and rise to a powerful and lucrative position.