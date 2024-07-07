Daily Horoscope for Monday, July 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health

Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health / family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / travel/ communication

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from throat infection

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/ do household activities

Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ family needs

Career: People from education/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication/travel

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / occult will get success

Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/breathing

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get return of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical /investment

Career: People in finance/ bank /communication /consultants/tourism will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication /personality/health

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/entertainment

Career: People in tourism /law / marketing/entertainment/communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today gains are connected with some loss

Finance: Expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking /occult /research/ journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of or Dispute with father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/ spouse

Career: People in insurance/literature/ publication/research/occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expenses for business/spouse/travel /health are indicated

Career: People in medical /communication/publication /media will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to enjoy /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health / entertainment/ sports

Career: People in entertainment/medical/sports/communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/study / business

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/ vehicle/ study/ house

Career: People in entertainment /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow