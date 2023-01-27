Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 30, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Follow us on

ARIES

Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain /job

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education /job

Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success

Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated. Family will help in job

Health: recovery from disease is indicated. Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel / study

Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education

Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Harmony in Family is indicated. Nearby travels are indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to control your communication to avoid disputes

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication/premiums

Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health to family member indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ heart problem/ tooth ache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day for earn / family

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.

Career: People in fields like doctors/hospital/ politicians / govt people will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Marriage settlements/happy family time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/ look after health

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctor/politics will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / expenditure/study / enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /children

Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors /sports /entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today, you may focus on your job/business/career /study

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ house/ vehicle /education

Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors/journalism/ will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can have good family time. Students will study.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel / work

Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/ communication / business growth.

Career: People in fields like politics /govt. job/education/travel/doctors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.

Career: People in political/medical/bank/education/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Gain from in-laws/ ancestral property/ commissions/incentives/bonus is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury /eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to face problems in career and family life

Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.

Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.

Health: Some people may suffer from lumbar pain / heart/ eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health

Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal family or their ill-health is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business

Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/doctors will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

