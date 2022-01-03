e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 27,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, Omicron tally rises to 1,525
Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 03:42 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position and explore every investment opportunity. Travelling for work or business is likely.

Taurus: It will not be a good time for asking for a change of work. It would not be superfluous to learn something new, even if it requires a certain amount of money and time.

Gemini: Try to stay away from arguments with superiors. Avoid large investments and prefer long-term investments in real estate.

Cancer: Be careful of false promises on the financial front and do not invest in anything without expert advice. Increasing responsibilities at work could leave you slightly overwhelmed.

Leo: Health needs care. There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance. Some tensions about your married life will create a web in your mind.

Virgo: Your ideas and energy need to be focused in positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Libra: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and in business. People from the opposite gender will shower you with gifts. Doctors and nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Scorpio: You might receive some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotion is in the offing

Sagittarius: There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation and your fame would widen. Change of residence or native place is also possible. Salary raise at the workplace or a cherished business deal may also take place.

Capricorn: Your finances will be stable as long as you keep working hard, but don’t drive yourself too hard. Maintaining distance from saturated fats will be a good idea for your health.

Aquarius: Those into export and import businesses need to be extra careful and check twice before signing any contract with buyers for hidden clauses in the agreements or purchase orders.

Pisces: It is a fabulous time for those planning to pursue higher studies. Thinking of taking a long vacation? Go ahead and enjoy. Your tensions will ease by spending time with your family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement