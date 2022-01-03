Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 3, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You continue to make determined efforts towards strengthening your financial position and explore every investment opportunity. Travelling for work or business is likely.

Taurus: It will not be a good time for asking for a change of work. It would not be superfluous to learn something new, even if it requires a certain amount of money and time.

Gemini: Try to stay away from arguments with superiors. Avoid large investments and prefer long-term investments in real estate.

Cancer: Be careful of false promises on the financial front and do not invest in anything without expert advice. Increasing responsibilities at work could leave you slightly overwhelmed.

Leo: Health needs care. There will be opposing energies at play and you will have to keep the balance. Some tensions about your married life will create a web in your mind.

Virgo: Your ideas and energy need to be focused in positive directions for best results. Some hindrances from authorities and peers are forecast for the natives.

Libra: Your administrative capabilities will be appreciated at the workplace and in business. People from the opposite gender will shower you with gifts. Doctors and nurses will have a day to look forward to.

Scorpio: You might receive some prized assignments jointly with others as well as get involved with people in authority. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotion is in the offing

Sagittarius: There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation and your fame would widen. Change of residence or native place is also possible. Salary raise at the workplace or a cherished business deal may also take place.

Capricorn: Your finances will be stable as long as you keep working hard, but don’t drive yourself too hard. Maintaining distance from saturated fats will be a good idea for your health.

Aquarius: Those into export and import businesses need to be extra careful and check twice before signing any contract with buyers for hidden clauses in the agreements or purchase orders.

Pisces: It is a fabulous time for those planning to pursue higher studies. Thinking of taking a long vacation? Go ahead and enjoy. Your tensions will ease by spending time with your family.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:00 AM IST