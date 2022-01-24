Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 24, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Those unemployed may be in a tense situation for a while. There will be gains through trading in commodity markets. Sudden love is in the cards.

Taurus: Your responses could be instinctual. Embrace them and they will guide you through a sticky situation. You might not be as confident as usual. Do not undermine the process you are going through, even if you are uncomfortable

Gemini: Your transactions are likely to materialise in financial gains soon. You need to negotiate new offers and work out the best deal. Your present workplace may place many demands upon you.

Cancer: Bachelors may get involved with people from a different culture and if not careful will get hurt emotionally in the process. The mind could be overactive and some amount of ego could run your thought patterns.

Leo: You may be worried about property-related matters and your family happiness will also be affected. Be cautious while driving. There may be minor conflicts with your spouse.

Virgo: Your relatives may need your help today. At the workplace, seniors may discuss some secret issues with you as they might feel secure with you, but don’t share those with others.

Libra: You might feel low as you might miss some opportunity at your workplace. Today, you have to tackle your problems on your own as there will be no helping hand. Avoid junk food.

Scorpio: Students have to be particular while handling important notes/assignments. Be cautious while driving. Legal matters may seem complicated if discussed with others.

Sagittarius: You have to ensure that you don’t give away secrets or hurt someone’s feelings with some unsolicited advice. You can expect challenges with relatives and even a neighbour that will be difficult to resolve.

Capricorn: Education and travelling show a great start. Search for a way to channel your energy to caring for your body. For business or work, this period will be progressive and you will achieve success and profit with hard work.

Aquarius: Focus on creating a happy situation at the workplace. Chance of romance with the opposite sex is likely. Consistency in work will help you to complete your projects in time.

Pisces: You have to focus more on your projects and try to complete them quickly. There will be an increase in income through speculation. A romantic relationship with your partner will make you happy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST