Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 20, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Miscommunication may trigger misunderstanding among you and your friends/ co-workers. Be careful while on wheels. Politicians should work hard towards their social image.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Colleagues may not support your ideas which may spoil your peace of mind at the workplace. Those in the construction business will have to struggle more to find success.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your married life may get in trouble. Arguing with the spouse will only lead to major fights and disagreements so its better that you control yourself. Your health needs care.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Spend quality time with your partner. Spending time with your loved ones or friends will ease your worries. Short term gains through speculative activities are likely.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be in a romantic mood and will try your best to keep your partner happy. Don’t rely completely on staff members. Avoid eating junk food for health’s sake.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your enthusiasm must be contractive and positive. You may suddenly think about pursuing a new course or learning a new skill. Actors and singers will have a great day.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Be confident and work with full dedication. You might face obstacles in saving money. Try to resolve the issues peacefully through discussions.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

An ideal day to meet someone or spend a perfect romantic getaway with your partner. You should spare out some time from your busy schedule from the workplace for your family.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may get confused while undertaking business decisions. There will demand your products abroad. Attending social events/ functions may turn out beneficial.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in