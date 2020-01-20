Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 20, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Miscommunication may trigger misunderstanding among you and your friends/ co-workers. Be careful while on wheels. Politicians should work hard towards their social image.</p>.<p>Colleagues may not support your ideas which may spoil your peace of mind at the workplace. Those in the construction business will have to struggle more to find success.</p>.<p>Your married life may get in trouble. Arguing with the spouse will only lead to major fights and disagreements so its better that you control yourself. Your health needs care.</p>.<p>Spend quality time with your partner. Spending time with your loved ones or friends will ease your worries. Short term gains through speculative activities are likely.</p>.<p>You will be in a romantic mood and will try your best to keep your partner happy. Don’t rely completely on staff members. Avoid eating junk food for health’s sake.</p>.<p>Your enthusiasm must be contractive and positive. You may suddenly think about pursuing a new course or learning a new skill. Actors and singers will have a great day.</p>.<p>Be confident and work with full dedication. You might face obstacles in saving money. Try to resolve the issues peacefully through discussions.</p>.<p>An ideal day to meet someone or spend a perfect romantic getaway with your partner. You should spare out some time from your busy schedule from the workplace for your family.</p>.<p>As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.</p>.<p>You may get confused while undertaking business decisions. There will demand your products abroad. Attending social events/ functions may turn out beneficial.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>