Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 17, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: There will be small disturbances in domestic life. At the workplace, due to pressure, you might lose your temper often. Those in the security and defence sectors must take care of injuries.

Taurus: You need to concentrate on your studies today. Those in the medical sector will do well. There will be a rise in income at the workplace. Romance is in the air.

Gemini: You need to sort out business problems soon to get new deals and earn more money. You must settle disputes in quick secession so that it won’t affect your profits.

Cancer: Your views might turn right and you will get credit for it at the workplace from seniors but surrounding staff might harbour jealousy. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Leo: Today, you will be too busy with your work but a spiritual bent of mind will make you happy. Business relationship with your partner or customers may have some disagreements today. Be cautious while driving.

Virgo: Business problems will get resolved. Cooperation of co-workers at the workplace will ease the pressure of work. In the politics and film sectors, you will be in the spotlight.

Libra: You need to control your expenses to avoid financial problems. Business will get a little stable today. Friends and loved ones will help you in solving domestic issues.

Scorpio: Tension, stress will be relieved today. This is the right time to start a new business. Trading will bring profits today. Love at first sight is likely for some.

Sagittarius: You will want to concentrate more on domestic issues as they are increasing. You might receive new orders for your business but avoid long term contracts. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Capricorn: Wipe out your negative feelings. Today, there will lot of excitement in your life. Writers and artists will get new ideas. In sports, your performance will give your the much-needed push.

Aquarius: Social life could bring in some unwanted troubles. Hence maintain caution. You may find that relationships are not going well. Your health needs immediate care.

Pisces: You can expect many meetings, events and other social events. Single people will be more interested in the opposite sex and maybe in serious relationships.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:00 AM IST