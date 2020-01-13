Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 13, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t Your ego may ruin the relationship with seniors at the workplace. Avoid being over-confident today. Keep a humble and low profile as it will benefit you in the long run.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You generosity will be appreciated by others. Your social quotient will peak. You will stand strong against your enemy. Family life will be happy and peaceful.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you are hesitant about a certain decision, seek advice from close associates as they will be able to give you an unbiased perspective. Your bond with your life partner will strengthen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your ideas will be appreciated by the higher authorities in the workplace. Promotion or salary hike is also in the cards. Romance is in the air. Married couples will spend a good time together.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your previous mistakes which were made on the personal front will now give rise to new problems. Your mental peace may get disturbed today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be able to settle your court matters with the help of others. There will be also gained through speculative activities today. Students will do well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will consult to an experienced person before taking hard steps in business and in the past you had burnt your fingers. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There will be stability in business and politics today. Discussion with experienced people in your field can increase your gains. Small problems will get vanished.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Investing trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. All your plans are going to work correctly. Spend time with your family and take care of elderly members.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will have heaps of imagination and will introduce a more artistic side to your career. Try not to be too obsessive overall rules given you, as you could overdo things.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Unexpected gains are possible in the stock market. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful. Pending house chores will keep you on your toes.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in