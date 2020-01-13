Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 13, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Don’t Your ego may ruin the relationship with seniors at the workplace. Avoid being over-confident today. Keep a humble and low profile as it will benefit you in the long run.</p>.<p>You generosity will be appreciated by others. Your social quotient will peak. You will stand strong against your enemy. Family life will be happy and peaceful.</p>.<p>If you are hesitant about a certain decision, seek advice from close associates as they will be able to give you an unbiased perspective. Your bond with your life partner will strengthen.</p>.<p>Your ideas will be appreciated by the higher authorities in the workplace. Promotion or salary hike is also in the cards. Romance is in the air. Married couples will spend a good time together.</p>.<p>Your previous mistakes which were made on the personal front will now give rise to new problems. Your mental peace may get disturbed today.</p>.<p>You will be able to settle your court matters with the help of others. There will be also gained through speculative activities today. Students will do well.</p>.<p>You will consult to an experienced person before taking hard steps in business and in the past you had burnt your fingers. Romantic relationships will be fine.</p>.<p>There will be stability in business and politics today. Discussion with experienced people in your field can increase your gains. Small problems will get vanished.</p>.<p>Investing trading in stocks commodities will be beneficial. All your plans are going to work correctly. Spend time with your family and take care of elderly members.</p>.<p>You will have heaps of imagination and will introduce a more artistic side to your career. Try not to be too obsessive overall rules given you, as you could overdo things.</p>.<p>Unexpected gains are possible in the stock market. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful. Pending house chores will keep you on your toes.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>