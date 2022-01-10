Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 10, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You may need to concentrate more on important work as there will be complications in your ongoing projects. You also need to coordinate with colleagues. Travel will be hectic.

Taurus: Focus on your career; hone your skills. Those in the sports and music sectors will make more progress today. Your focus on domestic activities will be more. Romance is in the air.

Gemini: Investment will be a better option today rather than trading in risky trades. Business meetings will not be so favourable and you need to change certain criteria to get more contracts.

Cancer: Your thinking power is more and your ideas will work out today. There will be progress in the field of engineering and agriculture. Marriage proposals for you are likely to come now.

Leo: Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Virgo: Listening rather than talking to one’s partner is a must, which would help you balance the relationship so that the bonds are kept intact without any damages.

Libra: At home, your equation with your spouse is likely to put a question mark over the unity and harmony of the family. Being blamed for no fault of yours may shock and upset you to a great extent. Calm down before emotions take over your mind.

Scorpio: Today, new financial agreements need to be studied in detail. Try to clear misconceptions. Legal issues could be resolved soon. There will be some difficulties at the workplace and in business.

Sagittarius: Those looking for investment in real estate could come across some attractive options, just make sure that you don’t go over budget. Trading in the stock market is risky today.

Capricorn: You will find a way from difficult situations at the workplace. Some of your colleagues and friends will guide you to complete your assignments in time. Romance is in the air.

Aquarius: It is difficult to make plans because your partner/spouse does not see things the same way. You need to sort this out first. Work pressure will increase, but you can beat it with your tact.

Pisces: Those engaged in political and social work have to take important decisions quickly. Don’t get hesitate to clear your doubts by seeking help from seniors.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 07:00 AM IST