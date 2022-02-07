Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 7, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Arians may get exciting news about promotions at the workplace. Family life and marital relation will be satisfactory for most. Keep a tight watch on your spending.

Taurus: Concentration and focus on studies will increase. Further education with scholarship shall take place. You may be able to solve your siblings' problems. Colleagues will appreciate your help.

Gemini: Today, you may be thinking of taking up a home improvement plan. Romantic relationship will be good. Shopping is likely to be on your agenda today. A friend might come calling.

Cancer: Enjoy the good times and ignore the bad phases — this attitude will help you in strengthening your relationships. Married people need to be careful not to get too possessive about their partners.

Leo: You will have to work even harder in this cut-throat competitive marketplace, and if you don’t, the consequences could be grave. You have to be careful of people trying to undermine your efforts. Try to maintain cordial terms with your superiors.

Virgo: Express your opinions but be diplomatic. You will be at your romantic best today. Health might need attention. Travel is in the card for some. You will make money in the market.

Libra: Librans take time to decide on a relationship, but once they decide there is no looking back. They have sharp romantic features and a high-pitched voice. Today, be diplomatic at your workplace.

Scorpio: Frustration and barriers put you in a delusion and you find yourself baffled and down in the dumps now. Refrain from taking major decisions, especially related to new projects and deals.

Sagittarius: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures. You may escape any psychological ordeals with their sheer willpower and determination.

Capricorn: Today, strong words will bring strong reactions. You might accompany your parents or boss to a place of worship. Outing with family or with your partner is indicated in the evening.

Aquarius: Your memory and particularity of completing any assignments in time will get appreciated by seniors in your profession. Those suffering from injuries or illness will make full recovery.

Pisces: Today is a tough day and any decision taken in haste will put you in more trouble. Your skills and knowledge might get tested at your workplace. Sportsperson may suffer a minor injury.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 07:00 AM IST