Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things, which become fodder to your brain and assist in gaining knowledge.

Finance: Try to look at your investments and invest more into the ones yielding profits.

Career: You might get involved in solving complicated issues today.

Domestic and love life: Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.

Health: You are charged and highly motivated.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Taurus

You are on a good wicket and you don’t want to get out without having a mighty six right into the stands.

Finance: Unexpected gains through speculation are likely but don’t take risky steps.

Career: This could also be a professionally good time for you and you may also expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life: If you love someone, you should control your emotions as much as possible.

Health: Stress and tension will slowly fade away.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini

The day might be filled with negative thoughts so take every step with precaution.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: You need to devote a large part of your energies to achieving success today.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from work, making you lose focus.

Health: Health-related concerns regarding your children could stress you.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Tint green

Cancer

You should provide some kind of help to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Finance: You might not be able to properly manage expansion or funding today.

Career: Development and creative work will help you achieve success in recent projects.

Domestic and love life: Sharing feelings with the family will help you to get closer to them.

Health: Proper diet and good substantial food will keep you fit.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: White

Leo

Sometimes you might be wrong, so don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.

Finance: Take legal advice before making a big transaction.

Career: Co-operation, collaboration and work are the key themes today.

Domestic and love life: Spend some 'me' time and engage in activities that are close to your heart.

Health: Workload and stress spell exhaustion.

Lucky number: 3

Luck colour: Cream

Virgo

You have to be focused to achieve your goals.

Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career: You can make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure.

Domestic and love life: You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.

Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are in control.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light green

Libra

Let the light of awareness help you transform and transmute the wounds, both old and new.

Finance: Earning might increase but don’t spend too much and try to invest as much as you can.

Career: Your career requires important decisions and choices.

Domestic and love life: You may need to employ some caution concerning elements from your past.

Health: Problems related to muscles and nerves, in particular, can occur.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Silver

Scorpio

You may particularly enjoy dreaming up ideas for the future.

Finance: There will be new opportunities or deals in the business.

Career: Students of engineering, medical and law may get success.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Some tension about your married life will be creating a web in your mind.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Sagittarius

Your energy levels should remain high allowing you to initiate things.

Finance: Substantial profits may not be there so make the most of whatever you have gained today.

Career: The stars help you to fulfil your aim successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally.

Domestic and love life: Spending time with family will increase bonding between your children.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat as overeating might cause health problems.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Capricorn

Hard work and dedication will lead you to higher levels.

Finance: There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front.

Career: Important projects may come to fruition, and this can be a time for reaping their rewards.

Domestic and love life: You will spend some quality time with your life partner. Short vacay plans can be made.

Health: Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Purple

Aquarius

You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid, too stubborn to bend.

Finance: Income stability will bring some peaceful moments.

Career: Youngsters who are engaged in preparation for any competitive examinations will need to work hard.

Domestic and love life: You need to take responsibility for relatives or friends today. Children will make you happy.

Health: Your father's health may remain weak.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Golden

Pisces

Dual-core processors help to speed up work but dual thinking sometimes slows work.

Finance: You realise that financial security is not only desirable but necessary and a lot of effort needs to be put in for that.

Career: You may acquire a higher position now and are likely to feel the weight of increased responsibilities that come with it.

Domestic and love life: People who want a love marriage will have to take risks and put in a lot of effort.

Health: Avoid junk food today.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light grey

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST