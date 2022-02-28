e-Paper Get App
Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Aries

Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things, which become fodder to your brain and assist in gaining knowledge.

Finance: Try to look at your investments and invest more into the ones yielding profits.

Career: You might get involved in solving complicated issues today.

Domestic and love life: Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.

Health: You are charged and highly motivated.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Taurus

You are on a good wicket and you don’t want to get out without having a mighty six right into the stands.

Finance: Unexpected gains through speculation are likely but don’t take risky steps.

Career: This could also be a professionally good time for you and you may also expect a rise in position.

Domestic and love life: If you love someone, you should control your emotions as much as possible.

Health: Stress and tension will slowly fade away.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Silver

Gemini

The day might be filled with negative thoughts so take every step with precaution.

Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.

Career: You need to devote a large part of your energies to achieving success today.

Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from work, making you lose focus.

Health: Health-related concerns regarding your children could stress you.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Tint green

Cancer

You should provide some kind of help to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Finance: You might not be able to properly manage expansion or funding today.

Career: Development and creative work will help you achieve success in recent projects.

Domestic and love life: Sharing feelings with the family will help you to get closer to them.

Health: Proper diet and good substantial food will keep you fit.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: White

Leo

Sometimes you might be wrong, so don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.

Finance: Take legal advice before making a big transaction.

Career: Co-operation, collaboration and work are the key themes today.

Domestic and love life: Spend some 'me' time and engage in activities that are close to your heart.

Health: Workload and stress spell exhaustion.

Lucky number: 3

Luck colour: Cream

Virgo

You have to be focused to achieve your goals.

Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.

Career: You can make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure.

Domestic and love life: You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.

Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are in control.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light green

Libra

Let the light of awareness help you transform and transmute the wounds, both old and new.

Finance: Earning might increase but don’t spend too much and try to invest as much as you can.

Career: Your career requires important decisions and choices.

Domestic and love life: You may need to employ some caution concerning elements from your past.

Health: Problems related to muscles and nerves, in particular, can occur.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Silver

Scorpio

You may particularly enjoy dreaming up ideas for the future.

Finance: There will be new opportunities or deals in the business.

Career: Students of engineering, medical and law may get success.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Some tension about your married life will be creating a web in your mind.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Sagittarius

Your energy levels should remain high allowing you to initiate things.

Finance: Substantial profits may not be there so make the most of whatever you have gained today.

Career: The stars help you to fulfil your aim successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally.

Domestic and love life: Spending time with family will increase bonding between your children.

Health: Be mindful of what you eat as overeating might cause health problems.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Lemon yellow

Capricorn

Hard work and dedication will lead you to higher levels.

Finance: There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front.

Career: Important projects may come to fruition, and this can be a time for reaping their rewards.

Domestic and love life: You will spend some quality time with your life partner. Short vacay plans can be made.

Health: Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Purple

Aquarius

You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid, too stubborn to bend.

Finance: Income stability will bring some peaceful moments.

Career: Youngsters who are engaged in preparation for any competitive examinations will need to work hard.

Domestic and love life: You need to take responsibility for relatives or friends today. Children will make you happy.

Health: Your father's health may remain weak.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Golden

Pisces

Dual-core processors help to speed up work but dual thinking sometimes slows work.

Finance: You realise that financial security is not only desirable but necessary and a lot of effort needs to be put in for that.

Career: You may acquire a higher position now and are likely to feel the weight of increased responsibilities that come with it.

Domestic and love life: People who want a love marriage will have to take risks and put in a lot of effort.

Health: Avoid junk food today.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light grey

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
