Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 28, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things, which become fodder to your brain and assist in gaining knowledge.
Finance: Try to look at your investments and invest more into the ones yielding profits.
Career: You might get involved in solving complicated issues today.
Domestic and love life: Making changes at home will refresh your mind and improve your status.
Health: You are charged and highly motivated.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Baby pink
Taurus
You are on a good wicket and you don’t want to get out without having a mighty six right into the stands.
Finance: Unexpected gains through speculation are likely but don’t take risky steps.
Career: This could also be a professionally good time for you and you may also expect a rise in position.
Domestic and love life: If you love someone, you should control your emotions as much as possible.
Health: Stress and tension will slowly fade away.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Silver
Gemini
The day might be filled with negative thoughts so take every step with precaution.
Finance: You might have to make swift and wise decisions.
Career: You need to devote a large part of your energies to achieving success today.
Domestic and love life: Relationship issues will distract you from work, making you lose focus.
Health: Health-related concerns regarding your children could stress you.
Lucky number: 1
Lucky colour: Tint green
Cancer
You should provide some kind of help to others to avoid self-destructive tendencies.
Finance: You might not be able to properly manage expansion or funding today.
Career: Development and creative work will help you achieve success in recent projects.
Domestic and love life: Sharing feelings with the family will help you to get closer to them.
Health: Proper diet and good substantial food will keep you fit.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: White
Leo
Sometimes you might be wrong, so don’t be overconfident about your knowledge.
Finance: Take legal advice before making a big transaction.
Career: Co-operation, collaboration and work are the key themes today.
Domestic and love life: Spend some 'me' time and engage in activities that are close to your heart.
Health: Workload and stress spell exhaustion.
Lucky number: 3
Luck colour: Cream
Virgo
You have to be focused to achieve your goals.
Finance: Investment or trading in commodities and shares will be profitable.
Career: You can make the most of a situation by mixing business with pleasure.
Domestic and love life: You are filled with gratitude, leading to deeper bonding.
Health: Health will be also good if domestic matters are in control.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Light green
Libra
Let the light of awareness help you transform and transmute the wounds, both old and new.
Finance: Earning might increase but don’t spend too much and try to invest as much as you can.
Career: Your career requires important decisions and choices.
Domestic and love life: You may need to employ some caution concerning elements from your past.
Health: Problems related to muscles and nerves, in particular, can occur.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Silver
Scorpio
You may particularly enjoy dreaming up ideas for the future.
Finance: There will be new opportunities or deals in the business.
Career: Students of engineering, medical and law may get success.
Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.
Health: Some tension about your married life will be creating a web in your mind.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Pink
Sagittarius
Your energy levels should remain high allowing you to initiate things.
Finance: Substantial profits may not be there so make the most of whatever you have gained today.
Career: The stars help you to fulfil your aim successfully in new activities and to make progress professionally.
Domestic and love life: Spending time with family will increase bonding between your children.
Health: Be mindful of what you eat as overeating might cause health problems.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Lemon yellow
Capricorn
Hard work and dedication will lead you to higher levels.
Finance: There is money to be made and success will beckon on the work front.
Career: Important projects may come to fruition, and this can be a time for reaping their rewards.
Domestic and love life: You will spend some quality time with your life partner. Short vacay plans can be made.
Health: Be cautious while driving.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Purple
Aquarius
You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid, too stubborn to bend.
Finance: Income stability will bring some peaceful moments.
Career: Youngsters who are engaged in preparation for any competitive examinations will need to work hard.
Domestic and love life: You need to take responsibility for relatives or friends today. Children will make you happy.
Health: Your father's health may remain weak.
Lucky number: 36
Lucky colour: Golden
Pisces
Dual-core processors help to speed up work but dual thinking sometimes slows work.
Finance: You realise that financial security is not only desirable but necessary and a lot of effort needs to be put in for that.
Career: You may acquire a higher position now and are likely to feel the weight of increased responsibilities that come with it.
Domestic and love life: People who want a love marriage will have to take risks and put in a lot of effort.
Health: Avoid junk food today.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Light grey
