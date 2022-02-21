Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 21, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Your partner may be having a hard time. Just try to be there for him/her. Those in the sports and music sectors will get fame. You will be responsible at the workplace for recent tasks so double-check whether anything is wrong with it.

Taurus: Communication with colleagues or subordinates is a must today for you your project to do well. New business deals are on the cards but legal advice is necessary before finalisation.

Gemini: Customise your plans accordingly so you can balance domestic and office tasks simultaneously today. Those in infrastructure or construction work need to take care of their health.

Cancer: Romantic relations may turn into some wild moments; try to handle them calmly. Violence will create more mess. Investment ideas will be good for the long term future.

Leo: Keeping aside your ego may improve relations and bring more joy in your life. Respect at the workplace can be gained with your dedication and hard work but also through good communication with juniors.

Virgo: Appreciation will be there but no there will be increments, which will disappoint you in some way at work. While engaging in any speculative activities stay extra cautious. Avoid driving in the night today.

Libra: If you have projects or assignments that have a deadline get on them now and don’t count on your genius to pull you out at the last minute. Try to stay in the good books of seniors. Those in the politics and social sectors will perform well today.

Scorpio: Those in politics and social sectors have to keep track of activities of opposition today. Any small mistake may tarnish your image for the longer term. Support of family members will help you come out of stressed situations.

Sagittarius: Be diplomatic in your interactions at work. Don’t exert yourself. In politics, disadvantages will increase your tension. Enemies will try to tarnish your image.

Capricorn: Proper management and planning will help you complete your tasks in time. There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family is likely today.

Aquarius: You’ll be confident and enthusiastic about everything you do and there might be a tendency to overdo and this may result in health problems. Do not avoid your social and personal responsibilities.

Pisces: You will have many unusual companions. You are civic-minded and have a strong reforming urge. You are likely to be associated with many groups and societies.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 07:00 AM IST