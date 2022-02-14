Daily Horoscope for Monday, February 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Your mind, however, will remain distant, unable to connect with people and could make you doubt yourself at times, even though your work would progress well.

Taurus: Stress and tension will get reduced today. Focus on consolidating your gains. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. You will get honour at the workplace.

Gemini: The deeper the well, the sweeter the water so it is advisable to go deep within yourself to find answers that you are looking for. This is time for introspection. But it will not be enough to restrict your research to metaphysics.

Cancer: Be careful of false promises on the financial front and do not invest in anything without expert advice. Increasing responsibilities at work could leave you slightly overwhelmed.

Leo: New ideas will come to your mind but with lots of confusion. Don't think much, just do your work and let the routine life go as per plans.

Virgo: Try to complete important business meetings at the start of the day. Take precautions while doing big financial transactions.

Libra: You will complete committed projects. Some common problems might arise but you will be to resolve those. Travel plans can be made with your loved ones.

Scorpio: Don’t keep too much transparency in business. Enemies may be looking for your mistakes; don’t give them a chance. Political pressure will be there.

Sagittarius: Household expenditures, going on shopping sprees and other plush indulgences are likely to send the expense graph northwards. People suffering from hypertension will have to keep their fluctuating blood pressure under control.

Capricorn: Opposition and hurdles will remain and you should be cautious overall. Major decisions or any action in a rush should be avoided. Differences with spouse/ partner could crop up.

Aquarius: Returns from investments made earlier are likely to be good, but do not splurge money unnecessarily. A meaningful relationship is likely to take shape and will work well in advancing your financial interests.

Pisces: Focusing more on your business and recently gained projects will bring you more profits. Your knowledge and skills will be appreciated by seniors at your workplace.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST