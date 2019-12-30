Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 30, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Arians like to earn a lot. Today you will have to work too hard. Keep your emotions under control. Take care of health; avoid junk food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurians’ health problems are mostly of reproductive organs so they have to follow a regular fitness regime. Confidence of handling problems will help you in business.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your business shall go from strength to strength. Both solo and partnerships are likely to do well. Your ambitions shall drive you to work very hard. Life shall be very hectic and demanding.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you will be able to lead a pleasant life. Political help will bring success to your projects. Trading in stock market will bring profits.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will receive guidance from your seniors. In office, your smartness and charm will impress others. Try to reduce negative vibes at your home...this will reduce quarrels.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Introduction to a new field and people will bring excitement in your life. Shopping and spending for your family members is likely. Job seekers will get new opportunities.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You are proficient in your work, but still you have to be careful today and check everything again. Work pressure may lead to tension and stress. Small fight with partner is likely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

A balanced diet and exercise are necessary as well as rest and relaxation. Your cherished desires will be fulfilled and will bring prosperity and fame.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will think about selling or buying a house or developing a project. Contact a bank; it might give you an unexpected solution.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Good time to buy a new home. A broad mind and deep religious feelings will help you to overcome hurdles. Students will do well in studies.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Demand for your products will be going to pick so you need to check the supply of raw materials as chances are there you may fell short. Concentration in studies is needed today.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in