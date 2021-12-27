Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 27, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You have to keep control over what you speak at the workplace today. There might be a minor health problem. Don’t get involved in others' disputes or conflicts.

Taurus: On the professional front, you will be appreciated by seniors at your workplace. In sports, you will be under the spotlight. Romantic relationships will get better.

Gemini: Whether you like it or not you, have to work hard. Your victory is certain as you gain authority and influence. Good day for romance. You will be happy.

Cancer: This is a good time to initiate action on personal projects. There may be positive news. Several issues can be resolved at the business front. Spend time with your life partner.

Leo: You have been busy with all sorts of activities; deeply involved in your work and routine. It's time to strike a balance with some downtime, otherwise, you will simply not feel whole.

Virgo: There might be disputes and arguments over minuscule or avoidable issues. Decisions should be taken with caution. Be careful with your investments and avoid risky sectors.

Libra: You will be excited about things going around you. In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank with your performance.

Scorpio: Openings and opportunities that present themselves during this period could pave the way for bigger changes. In politics and sports, your confidence level will be reaching the highs.

Sagittarius: Your communication skills will help you handle business deals smoothly. At the workplace, you will complete your assignments in time. Students have to be practical.

Capricorn: If you use your energy on a new project or on honing your skills, it will benefit you in the long run. You will get a chance to clear your doubts at the workplace. Students will do well.

Aquarius: In sports, you will be able to win accolades. Students who put in efforts will achieve success today as their luck is shining. You can expose enemies' conspiracies.

Pisces: Your self-discipline might waver. You could be frustrated by someone in this regard. Authorities may stand between you and your goals.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:00 AM IST