e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Horoscope

Updated on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 27, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries: You have to keep control over what you speak at the workplace today. There might be a minor health problem. Don’t get involved in others' disputes or conflicts.

Taurus: On the professional front, you will be appreciated by seniors at your workplace. In sports, you will be under the spotlight. Romantic relationships will get better.

Gemini: Whether you like it or not you, have to work hard. Your victory is certain as you gain authority and influence. Good day for romance. You will be happy.

Cancer: This is a good time to initiate action on personal projects. There may be positive news. Several issues can be resolved at the business front. Spend time with your life partner.

Leo: You have been busy with all sorts of activities; deeply involved in your work and routine. It's time to strike a balance with some downtime, otherwise, you will simply not feel whole.

Virgo: There might be disputes and arguments over minuscule or avoidable issues. Decisions should be taken with caution. Be careful with your investments and avoid risky sectors.

Libra: You will be excited about things going around you. In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank with your performance.

Scorpio: Openings and opportunities that present themselves during this period could pave the way for bigger changes. In politics and sports, your confidence level will be reaching the highs.

Sagittarius: Your communication skills will help you handle business deals smoothly. At the workplace, you will complete your assignments in time. Students have to be practical.

Capricorn: If you use your energy on a new project or on honing your skills, it will benefit you in the long run. You will get a chance to clear your doubts at the workplace. Students will do well.

Aquarius: In sports, you will be able to win accolades. Students who put in efforts will achieve success today as their luck is shining. You can expose enemies' conspiracies.

Pisces: Your self-discipline might waver. You could be frustrated by someone in this regard. Authorities may stand between you and your goals.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
Advertisement