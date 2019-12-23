Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 23, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Don’t be careless regarding personal health and diet today. Unexpected gains are likely today. Communication skills may get tested at your workplace. Travel might be hectic.
Progress by leaps and bounds in business is to be expected through connection with foreigners and acquaintances. The hilarious part here is that it all comes by itself, intuitively.
You have to forcefully express your feelings to get your ideas used for projects. Those in the business, operational or manu-facturing sector may suffer from technical issues.
Life in foreign countries will fascinate you and you may look for an opportunity to fly overseas. You will achieve happiness in your personal relationships.
Singles may meet their prospective partner today. Confusions at the workplace may trigger stress and anxiety at the workplace. You may go out on a long drive in the evening.
Your temper will get you in trouble. You may not be in a mood to work. Chance of romance with the opposite sex is likely. It is a very favourable day for the farmers.
Librans show great interest in decorating their homes. Librans are expert in love and very sincere and passionate. Today focus on proving your efficiency. It is likely to be a busy day.
Take thoughtful decisions while trading in the stock market. The financial matters must be looked carefully because you will face problems related to money.
It is the right time to invest in your professional development, learn new skills, ditch the job that you hate and set up your own business. The money will flow easily.
Those unmarried may find their match or might fall in love. Parents guidance will help you make better life decisions. You will complete your pending tasks on time.
Shed away your inactiveness and follow some workout patterns. Maintain a proper diet and follow.
A very competitive attitude could alienate colleagues, try and accommodate their views. Disagreements with elders could weigh on your mind.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)