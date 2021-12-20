Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Strike while the iron is hot, don’t wait for the next day. Be careful about what you say; you may have to tackle some issues tactfully. Work pressures will be more in the morning.

Taurus: There might be a surprising enhancement in your reputation and your fame would widen. On the career front, communication of something new comes your way today.

Gemini: Business has to be done cautiously today. Misfortune is likely. Keep a close watch on your spending. Health needs care as tension may cause problems.

Cancer: You will see improvement in business but it will not be fast and furious. You will amplify your sources of income and put an end to your outstanding settlements as well.

Leo: You may get restless today and your temper will rise because of some tension and stress at the workplace. Try to be polite with your partner to avoid misunderstandings.

Virgo: A few of you might visit a picturesque place in some foreign country along with your spouses and families. You will also be recognised for your hard work in society.

Libra: You have achieved a lot but you don’t want to stop here. You are prepared to stick your neck out like a platoon commander flushing out terrorists. This works as you break new ground and make many startling discoveries.

Scorpio: You will complete your assignments in time today. Some good moments with your partner is likely, which will help you to share your feelings and this will increase your bonding.

Sagittarius: You will be confused about investing in new business. Hence, it is best to take the advice of an experienced person to minimise mistakes. Avoid taking junk food today.

Capricorn: Your income and finances will be good today. You will find something interesting while participating in a social activity. Guidance must be taken from elders or close friends while making a decision about your love affair.

Aquarius: Today, try to use opportunities to build contacts. Being creative will turn the tide in your favour. You are likely to hold on to a good elevated position. Try to control your emotions.

Pisces: There are possibilities of burnout and ill health, but you are pulled to the flame like a moth. You know that it could be ruinous but you are unable to steer the direction of your life to safer areas.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 07:00 AM IST