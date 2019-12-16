Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 16, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 16, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

From all areas and from colleagues as well you will receive full co-operation and support. The investment will be a better option than trading or looking for any short term profits.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your strategies will be successful today in the workplace. You are looking to gain more money through your part-time work or through speculative activities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Favour of associates and boss will boost your confidence and enthusiasm. You will get expected support from your spouse and other family members. Take care of your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The romantic atmosphere around you will make you miss your partner if you are away from him/her. You will make good progress at work but don’t expect too much appreciation from seniors.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Today, pay attention to small details at the workplace. Singles should be careful regarding a new relationship at the workplace. Domestic problems may arise today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your desires and dreams could be realised now. Romantic relationship will be successful. This is a favourable day in terms of career and financial growth. Avoid eating junk food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You are determined to sustain growth that you have achieved and you will continue to work hard and will show the best side of you. Travelling is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

A day full of tension and stress, but you need to be patient and act accordingly so that you don’t end up hurting others around you. You may meet some influential people today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will own an average financial position and will add on a property. Close friends will come to your aid and will take a strong stand for you.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today, if you go in a positive manner everything will be positive or vice versa. Concentrate more on your pending projects before looking for new ones. Life partner will keep you happy.

