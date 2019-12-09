Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 09, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid stress and try to relax more. Eat vegetables and fruits instead of hogging on junk food.  On the romantic front, you may face troubles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will look for new opportunities in the workplace. Those in the field of music and film sector will make good progress.  Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Problems will not get solved easily, take some time out and find practical solutions. You may have to settle down or make adjustments to solve issues at the workplace.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be vocal about your needs and expectations with your partner. Take a break from your busy schedule and go on a vacation. Spending time with loved ones will release stress.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be careful while handling important documents. Social activities will keep you very busy. At the workplace, your words and actions will be valued.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your desires are likely to get fulfilled. A rise in fame and prosperity is indicated. Business people may make good profits. Superiors will appreciate your work.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Make proper plans if you really want to achieve your goals. Those in politics and business will win over their enemies. Sportspersons and actors will have a day to look forward.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Avoid driving at night as much as possible. Minor disagreements are likely to happen with loved ones. You may be disappointed by not being appreciated for your efforts.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may hear some complaints against you and this may nervous you a bit. Keep your calm and focus on your work. Spend time with family members, it will make you feel good.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. A spat with your spouse is on the cards. Take care of your health.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your co-workers and boss will need your support today over an issue. Previous misunderstanding will take time to get cleared. Try to stay into good books of your seniors.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Blame game, office politics would disappoint you and it will also disturb your mind. Doctors and nurses should be careful while handling critical cases. Relationship will be fine.

