Daily Horoscope for Monday, December 09, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid stress and try to relax more. Eat vegetables and fruits instead of hogging on junk food. On the romantic front, you may face troubles.</p>.<p>You will look for new opportunities in the workplace. Those in the field of music and film sector will make good progress. Romantic relationship will be fine today.</p>.<p>Problems will not get solved easily, take some time out and find practical solutions. You may have to settle down or make adjustments to solve issues at the workplace.</p>.<p>Be vocal about your needs and expectations with your partner. Take a break from your busy schedule and go on a vacation. Spending time with loved ones will release stress.</p>.<p>Be careful while handling important documents. Social activities will keep you very busy. At the workplace, your words and actions will be valued.</p>.<p>Your desires are likely to get fulfilled. A rise in fame and prosperity is indicated. Business people may make good profits. Superiors will appreciate your work.</p>.<p>Make proper plans if you really want to achieve your goals. Those in politics and business will win over their enemies. Sportspersons and actors will have a day to look forward.</p>.<p>Avoid driving at night as much as possible. Minor disagreements are likely to happen with loved ones. You may be disappointed by not being appreciated for your efforts.</p>.<p>You may hear some complaints against you and this may nervous you a bit. Keep your calm and focus on your work. Spend time with family members, it will make you feel good.</p>.<p>Minor health problems can anytime turn bigger, so consult a good doctor. Unexpected financial gains are likely today. A spat with your spouse is on the cards. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Your co-workers and boss will need your support today over an issue. Previous misunderstanding will take time to get cleared. Try to stay into good books of your seniors.</p>.<p>Blame game, office politics would disappoint you and it will also disturb your mind. Doctors and nurses should be careful while handling critical cases. Relationship will be fine.</p>